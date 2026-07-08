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Nike's Techy Summer Slip-On Is Winning the Mule Wars

Written by Patrick Grady in SneakersThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)

If there's one shoe proving comfort has finally become cool, it's the Nike ACG Rufus. In an era where just about every reliable sneaker now comes with a mule-ified alternative, it’s abundantly clear that sometimes the easiest pair to wear ends up being the hardest to take off.

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The ACG Rufus has been quietly winning over those in the know for years. Now back in soft suede, it returns with the same laid-back attitude that made it a cult favorite in the first place. 

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Equal parts outdoor mule and everyday slip-on, it's built for people who'd rather spend less time thinking about their shoes and more time wearing them. 

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The beauty of the Rufus is its versatility. Up top, this is a standard clog but underfoot it’s a showstopper. All the Nike tech you’d expect on one of its suave sneakers looks oddly just at home on a slip-on. Hat’s off. 

Turns out, the best summer shoe isn't always a sneaker. The ACG Rufus makes a convincing case for the mule, pairing ACG's trail-ready DNA with the kind of effortless wearability that's becoming harder and harder to ignore. 

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The ACG Rufus is available for $115 on Nike's website.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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