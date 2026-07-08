Sweatpants Look Better As Workwear

Of all the stringent rules I adhere to when it comes to dressing myself, “no sweatpants in public” has always been my North Star. And yet, even I’m faltering in the face of what may be the most incredibly appealing set of sweats I’ve ever laid my bespectacled eyes on.

The item in question is BEAMS x Champion Reverse Weave Wide Painter Pants, which are essentially relaxed sweatpants that have been transformed through a bit of workwearification. They’ve incorporated hammer loops and tool pockets and feature metal rivets on the side and back pockets for a simple bit of retooling — pun intended — that works wonders in making these feel far more premium than they have any right to be.

That’s the magic of workwear, isn’t it? You add a few rivets, some hammer loops you’ll never actually use to hold a hammer, and maybe a double-knee, and voila: instant elevation from slouchy to structured.

We’ve seen high-fashion brands like Miu Miu, Prada, and Louis Vuitton evoke Carhartt classics, and we’ve seen Carhartt, The North Face, and Arc’teryx all release fashion-y work pieces from their own respective lines, but remaking the most casual of pants in the image of the toughest of pants... that's a new frontier in fashion's incessant blue-collar obsession.

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The BEAMS x Champion capsule also includes a confusingly simple zip hoodie that, to be honest, could do with some rivets or any kind of workwear flourish. Sure, it has a washed finish to give it a bit of a worn-in look, and, yes, both items are made from American cotton using Champion’s signature Reverse Weave fabric construction technique — first introduced in 1934, for any fabricheads in search of a little lore drop — which sees the grain run horizontally to prevent shrinkage. But really, it's only the sweatpants that have me singing this partnership’s praises.

Like seemingly every other collaboration on Earth in 2026, this one is tied to the 50th anniversary of the Japanese uber-retailer BEAMS, which is celebrating its milestone not with a midlife crisis, but with over 250 limited-edition drops — ranging from beautifying Arc'teryx jackets to de-lacing Timbs.

Both the Full-Zip Hoodie and Wide Painter Pants won’t release until late September, so there’s enough time to crowdfund a pilgrimage to Japan to snap up these sweats. But be warned: you may have to fight me for them.

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