Twinkle Twinkle Stone Island Stellina FW22 Star

A star-studded affair, Stone Island's Stellina garments return to the forefront as part of the brand's FW22 collection rollout, with a specific focus on rich-toned outerwear lines.

Muddled in the peaks of summer, temperatures soring comes the arrival of the first round of the industry's Fall/Winter collections. Preparation is key for tackling the seasonal transition head-on, which is precisely what Stone Island is; prepared.

It feels like only yesterday that we first feast our eyes on FW22's iconic imagery, promising a strong season ahead, dominated by new additions to the SI reflective outerwear archive, rich deeps of knitwear, and a growing palette of graphic prints.

Now, almost in the blink of an eye, the seasonal rollout has begun, starting out with the twinkle of a not-so-distant star – Stellina.

Unlike many of the titled drops that you'll see from Stone Island throughout the season, this isn't the monicker of some experimental fabric or dye treatment; instead, it described pieces branded with a subtle embroidered star, not too unlike the one you'd find on Marina pieces.

Unlike the nautical-inspired Marina, white stars replace red ones, offering up branding that's far more subtle than most pieces in the archive.

Stellina pieces cover several categories this season, including lightweight canvas outerwear pieces crafted in O-COTTON/R-NYLON TELA WITH PRIMALOFT® INSULATION TECHNOLOGY, alongside Gauge 14 stretch knitwear. Further lines include polo shirts, jumpers, pants, pants, and wool beanies, so you're certainly going to be left spoilt for choice.

Stone Island's FW22 Stellina pieces are available to shop online now.