Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Twinkle Twinkle Stone Island Stellina FW22 Star

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Stone Island
1 / 3

A star-studded affair, Stone Island's Stellina garments return to the forefront as part of the brand's FW22 collection rollout, with a specific focus on rich-toned outerwear lines.

Muddled in the peaks of summer, temperatures soring comes the arrival of the first round of the industry's Fall/Winter collections. Preparation is key for tackling the seasonal transition head-on, which is precisely what Stone Island is; prepared.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

It feels like only yesterday that we first feast our eyes on FW22's iconic imagery, promising a strong season ahead, dominated by new additions to the SI reflective outerwear archive, rich deeps of knitwear, and a growing palette of graphic prints.

Now, almost in the blink of an eye, the seasonal rollout has begun, starting out with the twinkle of a not-so-distant star – Stellina.

Unlike many of the titled drops that you'll see from Stone Island throughout the season, this isn't the monicker of some experimental fabric or dye treatment; instead, it described pieces branded with a subtle embroidered star, not too unlike the one you'd find on Marina pieces.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Unlike the nautical-inspired Marina, white stars replace red ones, offering up branding that's far more subtle than most pieces in the archive.

Stellina pieces cover several categories this season, including lightweight canvas outerwear pieces crafted in O-COTTON/R-NYLON TELA WITH PRIMALOFT® INSULATION TECHNOLOGY, alongside Gauge 14 stretch knitwear. Further lines include polo shirts, jumpers, pants, pants, and wool beanies, so you're certainly going to be left spoilt for choice.

Stone Island's FW22 Stellina pieces are available to shop online now.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceM2002RG Night Tide
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosOilcloth Tote Bag Hunter Green
$425.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciRunning Man Hoodie Grey
$110.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Stone Island, Fresh Out the Oven — No, Literally
  • No One Saw Stone Island's Newest Textile Magic Coming (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Stone Island’s First American-Made New Balance, Powered by Its Innovative Archive
  • This Isn’t a Suede Stone Island Jacket, It’s a Technical Marvel
  • Being the Face of Stone Island Means Everything to Jalen Green (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now