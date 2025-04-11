Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Stone Island Soundsystem Is as Engineered as Its Outerwear

Written by Tom Barker in Design
Stone Island
1 / 8

Stone Island, a label obsessed with cutting-edge fabric technology and innovative production methods, was never going to hold a series of listening events using regular speakers. This Italian technical fashion brand had to find speakers as highly engineered as its signature outerwear.

A company that can provide audio engineering to meet Stone Island’s specifications is Friendly Pressure, a London-based specialist speaker studio that has previously decked out venues such as Bradley Zero and Nathanael Williams' listening bar MOKO and created a bespoke loudspeaker system for the British Library. 

Shop Stone Island
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Open now as part of Milan Design Week, Friendly Pressure: Studio One features a pair of in-house designed speakers integrated with unity horns and subwoofers engineered by Bosco Taylor.

The modular sound system sits at the front of a dark black-walled room, along with an adjustable console designed in collaboration with Fables Collective. 

On the beige carpeted floor, design stools by Andu Masebo, and modular couches by ANDA_BA allow you to sit back and listen to a curated programme of events by Stone Island and Friendly Pressure.

Throughout the week, Errol Anderson and Shivas Brown’s collaborative experience, A Loose Ting, kicks off proceedings at midday before DJ performances and panel talks commence. These include a Victory Lap Radio cypher featuring fledgling UK rap talent, a conversation with Tommy Walwark (owner of London-based record label Nervous Horizon), and a C2C Festival takeover to close out the week.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

A large portion of the week focuses on championing the most exciting music coming out of London, something Shivas Howard Brown, owner of Friendly Pressure, is passionate about. “I've built my sound system with my ears, heart, and hands to give the best presentation of the sound of London in a pair of speakers because that's what I believe I embody,” he previously told Highsnobiety.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, together with Stone Island, he’s showing the Milanese design week crowd what London sounds like.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

VaqueraWomen Painted Workwear Jacket
$645.00
Available in:
S
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Acne StudiosTwill Trousers
$605.00
Available in:
464850

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • No One Saw Stone Island's Newest Textile Magic Coming (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Stone Island’s First American-Made New Balance, Powered by Its Innovative Archive
    • Sneakers
  • This Isn’t a Suede Stone Island Jacket, It’s a Technical Marvel
    • Style
  • Being the Face of Stone Island Means Everything to Jalen Green (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Leave It to Stone Island to Make Its Own Techy "Snakeskin"
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • UGG and Reese Cooper Take Reinvention Into Uncharted Territory
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Andrew Reynolds Is Still The Boss
    • Style
  • How to Make an Old Shoe New? Rip. Tear. Redefine
    • Sneakers
  • A$AP Rocky's Ray-Bans Are Gold-Plated & Blacked-Out
    • Style
  • Your Favorite Tastemaker's Favorite Japanese Outdoor Gear
    • Style
  • L'Artisan Parfumeur Teach Us The Art of Play
    • Lifestyle
    • sponsored
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now