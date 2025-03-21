Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

No One Saw Stone Island's Newest Textile Magic Coming (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Tayler Adigun in Style

Stone Island's technically engineered rubberized satin, also known as Raso Gommato, is the definition of hardwearing. The bespoke textile is pure Stone Island as durable as it is delectable — if you're an admirer of sumptuously engineered fabrics.

These military-inspired coats are more common with battles of the rap variety than actual combat, often worn by The Stone Island-loving members of hip-hop's finest, like Drake, Vince Staples and Travis Scott.

shop stone island
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But for Spring/Summer 2025, this signature Stone Island textile is getting ready for duty. Or at least the appearance of such.

Stone Island's SS25 3L Laser Camo Rosa Gommato jackets start out the same as all of the pieces in the Rosa Gommato collection, with a cotton satin base fastened to two additional layers, one that grants it water resistance and wind-proofing capabilities and the other, a “superlight polyester white mesh,” that protects it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Like all Rosa Gommato items, Stone Island’s new 3L Laser Camo jacket, currently available on Stone Island’s website, also gets washed in a resin bath after being assembled, creating built-in texture. 

But what makes the 3L Laser Camo jacket different? You can't see it.

After the resin bath, Stone Island's 3L Laser Camo jackets are literally lasered with unique camouflage patterns, so each jacket's print is different. And again, this is done with actual lasers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, this isn't your typical realtree or woodland camo. Stone Island's 3L Laser Camo jackets' camouflage prints are printed tone-on-tone, subtly revealed through the intensive dye process, and the results are as tasteful as they are technical.

Stone Island
1 / 5

Does it get more camo than camo you can barely see?

Shop Stone Island Here

Shop more Stone Island
Sold out
Stone IslandDavid Light-TC Vest Black
$545.00
Available in:
Sold out
Stone IslandWool Half-Zip Sweater Natural
$363.00
$605.00
Available in:
L
Stone IslandLogo T-Shirt Lead Grey
$231.00
$385.00
Available in:
SMLXXL
Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Isn’t a Suede Stone Island Jacket, It’s a Technical Marvel
    • Style
  • Being the Face of Stone Island Means Everything to Jalen Green (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Leave It to Stone Island to Make Its Own Techy "Snakeskin"
    • Style
  • Stone Island Somehow Invented a New Type of Leather
    • Style
  • Liquid Silver Is Right: This Stone Island Jacket Is Made of Actual Metal
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • What Happens When Ferrari & Richard Mille Link Up? Another $1 Million Watch
    • Watches
  • New Balance's Post-550 Sneaker Is Classy Like a Dress Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Rugged Sneaker Is Like a Good-Looking Outdoorsy Dunk
    • Sneakers
  • In Crisp Black Leather, New Balance's Hybrid Loafer Has Never Been More Formal
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Latest Trail-Flavored Dad Shoe Is Walking on Sunshine
    • Sneakers
  • The Perfect Shoe Gets the Perfect Logo
    • Footwear
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now