No One Saw Stone Island's Newest Textile Magic Coming (EXCLUSIVE)

Stone Island's technically engineered rubberized satin, also known as Raso Gommato, is the definition of hardwearing. The bespoke textile is pure Stone Island as durable as it is delectable — if you're an admirer of sumptuously engineered fabrics.

These military-inspired coats are more common with battles of the rap variety than actual combat, often worn by The Stone Island-loving members of hip-hop's finest, like Drake, Vince Staples and Travis Scott.

But for Spring/Summer 2025, this signature Stone Island textile is getting ready for duty. Or at least the appearance of such.

Stone Island's SS25 3L Laser Camo Rosa Gommato jackets start out the same as all of the pieces in the Rosa Gommato collection, with a cotton satin base fastened to two additional layers, one that grants it water resistance and wind-proofing capabilities and the other, a “superlight polyester white mesh,” that protects it.

Like all Rosa Gommato items, Stone Island’s new 3L Laser Camo jacket, currently available on Stone Island’s website, also gets washed in a resin bath after being assembled, creating built-in texture.

But what makes the 3L Laser Camo jacket different? You can't see it.

After the resin bath, Stone Island's 3L Laser Camo jackets are literally lasered with unique camouflage patterns, so each jacket's print is different. And again, this is done with actual lasers.

Now, this isn't your typical realtree or woodland camo. Stone Island's 3L Laser Camo jackets' camouflage prints are printed tone-on-tone, subtly revealed through the intensive dye process, and the results are as tasteful as they are technical.

Does it get more camo than camo you can barely see?