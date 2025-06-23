First Look: Stone Island's Full-Spectrum SS26 Collection

Everyone knows that Stone Island is textile. Not enough people realizes that Stone Island is also color.

The Italian clothing company's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, debuted in a Milan Fashion Week showroom attended and premiered here by Highsnobiety, is a gentle reminder of that latter, quietly crucial code.

Amidst a palatial spread of high-spec garments cut from custom-conceived fabrics both fresh and familiar, Stone Island painted itself a quite handsome picture.

It wasn't necessarily the core thrust of the SS26 collection but Stone Island's painterly use of hue was an underlying current to be picked up by careful observers as indicative of something bigger.

This was most evident in the arrangement of the SS26 clothes within their crisply sparse space.

Acres of green garments flowed neatly into a sunny patch of yellow layering pieces across the lane from a blue-tinged pool of calm pieces given depth by Stone Island's signature dye processes, juxtaposing two essential elements at once: Intelligent textile design and intentional use of color.

That is to say, it's not just that Stone Island's wares are merely "colorful" but that they purposely wield color to amplify their utilitarian shapes. Even the absence of color is a meaningful move invited by Stone Island's suitably named "Ghost" collection and similar endeavors like the recent Raw Beauty project.

Easy enough to get fixated on the abundance of ingenuity at hand in Stone Island's oeuvre — lord knows there's plenty of that — but don't underestimate the application of vivid (or drab) hues. Fabrication may be Stone Island's soul but an intellectual palette is its heart.

