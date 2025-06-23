Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

First Look: Stone Island's Full-Spectrum SS26 Collection

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
Highsnobiety
1 / 9

Everyone knows that Stone Island is textile. Not enough people realizes that Stone Island is also color.

The Italian clothing company's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, debuted in a Milan Fashion Week showroom attended and premiered here by Highsnobiety, is a gentle reminder of that latter, quietly crucial code.

Shop Stone Island

Amidst a palatial spread of high-spec garments cut from custom-conceived fabrics both fresh and familiar, Stone Island painted itself a quite handsome picture.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It wasn't necessarily the core thrust of the SS26 collection but Stone Island's painterly use of hue was an underlying current to be picked up by careful observers as indicative of something bigger.

Highsnobiety
1 / 6

This was most evident in the arrangement of the SS26 clothes within their crisply sparse space.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Acres of green garments flowed neatly into a sunny patch of yellow layering pieces across the lane from a blue-tinged pool of calm pieces given depth by Stone Island's signature dye processes, juxtaposing two essential elements at once: Intelligent textile design and intentional use of color.

That is to say, it's not just that Stone Island's wares are merely "colorful" but that they purposely wield color to amplify their utilitarian shapes. Even the absence of color is a meaningful move invited by Stone Island's suitably named "Ghost" collection and similar endeavors like the recent Raw Beauty project.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Easy enough to get fixated on the abundance of ingenuity at hand in Stone Island's oeuvre — lord knows there's plenty of that — but don't underestimate the application of vivid (or drab) hues. Fabrication may be Stone Island's soul but an intellectual palette is its heart.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Acne StudiosDistressed Monogram Jacket
$870.00
Available in:
SML
ASICSGEL-DS TRAINER 14
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPLandon Pant
$155.00
Available in:
282930313233

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Carmelo Anthony Knows the Raw Beauty of Stone Island (EXCLUSIVE)
  • New Stone Island, Fresh Out the Oven — No, Literally
  • No One Saw Stone Island's Newest Textile Magic Coming (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Stone Island’s First American-Made New Balance, Powered by Its Innovative Archive
  • This Isn’t a Suede Stone Island Jacket, It’s a Technical Marvel
What To Read Next
  • Is King James’ Richard Mille Really Fit for a King?
  • The Air Jordan 40 Sneaker Looks Its Age (In a Good Way)
  • Nike's Wildly Breezy Jordan Sneaker Is Also Part...Techy Runner?
  • First Look: Stone Island's Full-Spectrum SS26 Collection
  • Travis Scott Was Oakley's Face. Now, He's Oakley's Future (EXCLUSIVE)
  • From Nike x Levi's Sneakers to Nike x Levi's Jeans (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now