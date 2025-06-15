Carmelo Anthony Knows the Raw Beauty of Stone Island (EXCLUSIVE)

Carmelo Anthony gets the appeal of looking back to move forward. The 10-time NBA All-Star's style of play was rooted in the classic techniques that he himself once called "a lost art." Who better to speak on Stone Island's Raw Beauty?

"Quintessential Stone Island to me means garments that are timeless and functional," Anthony tells Highsnobiety. "It doesn't follow trends. Instead, it creates its own path and build it to last. [Everything is] designed with a purpose. It’s not just about what you wear — it’s about how it wears on you."

Anthony, perhaps better known as Melo, and Corteiz founder Clint 419 are the faces of Stone Island's Raw Beauty capsule, a new line of garments shaped from "cotton material scraps from the Stone Island production chain," according to a release.

True to the collection's name, Stone Island Raw Beauty garments are "unbleached" and thus reflective of its reclaimed textiles' raw nature.

"It took fabric scraps from its own production chain, broke them down, and transformed them into something entirely new. That kind of vision and patience really sets Stone Island apart," says Anthony, clad in a washed cotton gabardine anorak quietly indicative of Stoney's sailing heritage.

"Raw Beauty is all about authenticity. There’s a lot packed into that name, and it can hold different meanings for different people. But at its core, this collection is about finding beauty in imperfection."

Though Anthony has long dabbled in and around fashion, he's a consistent dresser at heart. He was turned on to Stone Island by his many stylish peers and claims that the Italian label helps unlock the best of his personal style, a sort of trend-agnostic consistency that you may think impossible of a brand at Stone Island's scale.

But how many brands at Stone Island's scale would undertake projects like Raw Beauty? And yet, for the 43-year-old company, it's just another example of fearless material exploration.

"Getting dressed is a ritual for me. I’ve never been one to follow trends — I move at my own pace. Stone Island fits naturally into that mindset," Anthony says. "I’ve always been a uniform type of guy. I wear what makes me feel comfortable and authentic to who I am. I may try new things here and there, a new cut or silhouette, but I typically like to stick to what I know and what’s true to my personal style. When I wear Stone Island it’s more than just style, it’s an energy – a mindset."

