Supreme's New Collab? Literally a Folding Chair

A folding chair Supreme, that's what the New York-based lifestyle brand is promising its collab-hungry customers for its latest drop. Specifically, this is a Plia folding chair designed by Anonima Castelli, which blows away your usual packable setup.

Giancarlo Piretti began working as an interior designer for Anonima Castelli in the '60s and by the end of the decade had devised the Plia chair, perhaps Castelli's most popular design.

Having purportedly sold over two million units since it was unveiled in 1968, the Plia is one of Castelli's signature designs.

It's so inherently appealing that, as the story goes, guests who attended the 1967 presentation in which Castelli unveiled the Plia, took the chairs they were sitting on with them when they left. It'll be much harder to acquire one of the Supreme-branded chairs, obviously.

The Plia's design toys with the '60s plastic obsession, fusing steel hardware to the transparent polypropylene frame. This makes it both lightweight, yet hardy. Supreme's red paintjob and logos, however, do not serve any functional purpose.

This collaboration follows a series of interestingly high-ticket drops, like the Supreme x Airstream trailer from the other week, that've pushed Sup heads to dig deep into their pockets for the dosh necessary to pay up for for these new drops.

In fairness, the Plia isn't any old folding chair: it's essentially the Rolls Royce of portable seats and one of the OGs to boot.

But is it worth it? You're really only getting a normal object with Supreme branding, so from an outsider's perspective it hardly seems justified to pay the extra cash necessary to get the Sup version.

For reference, last year's Supreme x Vitra Panton chair went for over $2,600, upwards of $2,500 beyond what it normally costs.

Anonima Castelli's Plia chair normally retails for $350 and there's no word on what the Supreme version costs but a bit of gouging wouldn't be out of left field for Sup. But, then again, can you really justify queuing for Supreme in anything less clout-y than a matching chair?