Supreme in 2026 Feels Like Supreme in 2016

Not so long ago, Supreme was dead. We said it, then said it again, and everyone who witnessed its dwindling relevance and revenues could feel it.

Finally, Supreme responds with a Supreme casket. Of course.

Yes, for Spring/Summer 2026, the brand is releasing a casket which, like all good Supreme accessories, is red and features a huge white “Supreme” logo. Ironically, it feels like a throwback to the brand’s heyday, when the streetwear pioneer was more “alive” (i.e. influential and in-demand) than ever.

At the peak of its relevance, Supreme could sell anything bearing its name. The stranger the accessories, the crazier the hype. It developed from boxing gloves to nunchucks to crowbars, with Supreme’s ridiculous objects peaking with the Supreme brick.

Ten years later, British fashion professor Andrew Groves published an essay on the brick and we still regularly reference it as peak materialist flex, as it remains the most poignant example of Supreme’s grip on culture.

As the hype around Supreme has diminished, so has its subversiveness. Spring/Summer 2026, however, is a return to the good old days.

The branded casket, made from 20-gauge steel in collaboration with casketmaker Titan Orient, is the wildest item of the collection. In fact, it’s the wildest thing we’ve seen from Supreme since, maybe, the brick. But it arrives as part of a collection filled with absurd objects and logomania.

The SS26 accessories include two gold bars (one-ounce and one-gram versions), a 20-foot boxing ring in collaboration with Everlast, a Supreme-branded ATM machine, water-resistant sunscreen spray, and a 2200-watt Honda generator. This is the kind of irreverent stuff that, once upon a time, nobody but Supreme could release.

