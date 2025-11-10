Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
An All-Time Dr. Martens Boot Gone Luxury Grandpa

Written by Max Rossi in Sneakers
Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens’ boots are a footwear fixture. Harris Tweed, meanwhile, is one of the most coveted wool textiles in the world, handwoven by a small lineage of artisans living on the Western Scottish Isles. 

Put them together and you get some of the UK's finest cold-weather footwear. Sure, sneakers may have most recently embraced Harris Tweed, but who better than Dr. Martens to make the newest case for Harris Tweed boots? 

The 8-eye Pascal 1460 boot serves as the canvas, handmade at Dr. Martens’ English factory in Northamptonshire, where the brand produces its "Made in England" line.

Smooth, grained calf leather was gathered from the historical C.F. Stead tannery in Leeds, while the Harris Tweed arrived, of course, from Scotland (a woven authenticity label on the boot’s tongue certifies this is kosher Harris Tweed, as is typical for Harris Tweed products).

Integrated into the amber-tan boot, the tweed panels add texture and warmth without compromising that unmistakable 1460 silhouette.

This is indeed a quintessential piece of autumnal footwear that easily pairs with most transitional outerwear.

Available on Dr. Martens website, the leather-wool hybrid Pascal retails for $260, keeping in line with the rest of the "Made In England" range despite the added Scottish fuzziness.

Adding a touch of that old school grandpa luxury to a pair of timeless Docs, this collaboration feels particularly indicative of UK fashion history, not the least because the boot very much is that through and through.

Max Rossi
Brand EditorMax Rossi is Highsnobiety’s Brand Editor, curating its voice across editorial, commerce, activations, and collaborations.
