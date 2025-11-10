An All-Time Dr. Martens Boot Gone Luxury Grandpa

Dr. Martens’ boots are a footwear fixture. Harris Tweed, meanwhile, is one of the most coveted wool textiles in the world, handwoven by a small lineage of artisans living on the Western Scottish Isles.

Put them together and you get some of the UK's finest cold-weather footwear. Sure, sneakers may have most recently embraced Harris Tweed, but who better than Dr. Martens to make the newest case for Harris Tweed boots?

The 8-eye Pascal 1460 boot serves as the canvas, handmade at Dr. Martens’ English factory in Northamptonshire, where the brand produces its "Made in England" line.

Smooth, grained calf leather was gathered from the historical C.F. Stead tannery in Leeds, while the Harris Tweed arrived, of course, from Scotland (a woven authenticity label on the boot’s tongue certifies this is kosher Harris Tweed, as is typical for Harris Tweed products).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Integrated into the amber-tan boot, the tweed panels add texture and warmth without compromising that unmistakable 1460 silhouette.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This is indeed a quintessential piece of autumnal footwear that easily pairs with most transitional outerwear.

Available on Dr. Martens website, the leather-wool hybrid Pascal retails for $260, keeping in line with the rest of the "Made In England" range despite the added Scottish fuzziness.

Adding a touch of that old school grandpa luxury to a pair of timeless Docs, this collaboration feels particularly indicative of UK fashion history, not the least because the boot very much is that through and through.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.