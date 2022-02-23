Dr. Martens 1460s Get Graffed by FUTURA LABORATORIES

Brand: FUTURA LABORATORIES x Dr. Martens

Model: 1460

Release Date: February 26

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Dr. Martens

Editor's Notes: Making Dr. Martens' classic 1460 boots better than they already are, is a pretty difficult task, and only a few brands and designers have really succeeded.

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it" certainly applies where this silhouette is concerned. Thanks to their high-quality construction, classic design, bold yellow contrast stitching, and hard-wearing fabrication, they've been immortalized.

It doesn't take much to overdo and completely distract from the beauty of the 1460; fortunately, recent additions to the lineup, such as A-COLD-WALL and HAVEN, have done it justice – the latest success story arrives courtesy of FUTURA LABORATORIES.

Arriving as a two-piece selection, the collaboration celebrates the artist and designer's signature style and decades-long career in an ode to the cultural significance of graffiti throughout history.

Building the collection are two alternative approaches to the staple boot. The first (the 1460 EMB FUTURA) features black Nappa leather across the upper, with contrasting white embroidered artwork inspired by Futura's work, while the remaining portions of the silhouette are blacked-out (with the exception of the classic black and yellow heel-loop).

The second style dubbed the 1460 FUTURA, Dr. Martens Tract collection serves as inspiration, switching out black leather for a tactile woven fabric upper and leather ankle strap in olive green, complimented by printed leather laces.

Finishing touches are provided by tonal “FUTURA LABORATORIES” branding across the ankle strap, as well as a co-branded footbed.

