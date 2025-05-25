Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
More Power to the Short-Sleeve Sweatshirt

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

I've never been a big fan of short-sleeve hoodies (something about them has always felt like a fashion crime). But sweatshirt t-shirts? You have my attention.

Yes, I'm talking about short-sleeve sweatshirts, which may sound wrong but feel so right.

Sure, it's a little weird to imagine your favorite long-sleeve pullover with shortened sleeves. But really, it's just a classic t-shirt made from sweatshirt material, perfect for those transitional weather days where it's not quite cold and not quite hot either.

It's crazy that more labels haven't thought of this admirably easy piece. A Google search may lead you to a few fast fashion efforts and a small roundup of the "best" ones out. But really, there aren't many of these things, at least not super nice quality ones (aside from an insanely cool half-painted Margiela painted one).

Then, I met the The North Face's very own Sweat Tee.

The North Face's Japan-exclusive Sweat tee is crafted from eco-friendly polyester and cotton that keeps you dry during sweltering situations. At the same time, other tech works hard to protect you from the sun's beaming rays.

The North Face's top boasts an overall roomy 'fit for those who enjoy baggier styles. Plus, the general design doesn't do too much, featuring just a small embroidered logo on the chest. It also comes in classic neutral colorways, including grey, black, and beige.

It's a sweatshirt t-shirt that's so simple, it's stylish. After all, the brand has gone full fashion lately with purses and fashion collabs with Naohiro Fujisaki and COMME des GARÇONS.

The brand previously dropped Sweat tees alongside loose-fitting cargo shorts in 2024. Now, the short-sleeve sweatshirt is back for Summer '25.

As we speak, The North Face's Sweat tee is now available at atmos Tokyo for ¥11,000 (approximately $77).

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
