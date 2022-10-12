Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
According to The Row, Your Designer Handbag Requires a Cashmere Blanket

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Brand: The Row

Season: Fall/Winter 2022

Buy: Online at The Row's website

Editor's Notes: If you're cold, they're cold — cover them in a cashmere blanket by The Row, stat!

The Olsen twins' ultra-luxurious label has devised the most extra winter accessory: a miniature, 100 percent cashmere jersey blanket designed to be draped over your favorite designer handbag. All the better to shield your belongings from the elements.

Available to pre-order for €670, the Bosco Cover is constructed with an opening at the middle, allowing owners to slip the chic shroud over a bag while keeping its top handles free to grasp. The cover is kind of like a horse blanket, an equine must-have for chillier months (thoroughbreds, designer handbags: almost the same thing).

The Row has always excelled at obscuring over-the-top luxury with understated aesthetics. The Bosco is no different, hiding the visible branding of a bag — one likely worth thousands of dollars, considering the typical Row customer — under a sheath of ultra-soft cashmere.

Amid a landscape inundated with logomania, social media peacocking, and celebrity obsession, there's a certain luxury to anonymity — a fact the Olsens are uniquely acquainted with, thanks to their experience growing up in the spotlight.

What lies beneath your Bosco? A Prada? A Gucci? A beat-up Birkin, à la Mary-Kate and Ashley themselves? There's satisfaction in keeping your precious cargo to yourself.

