UNIQLO x JW Anderson SS23 Is a Parade of Prep

UNIQLO is the one fast-fashion brand worth making time for, especially when it comes to its designer collaborations. It's because they're so much more thoughtful than any comparable collab, really.

UNIQLO x JW Anderson, which returns for Spring/Summer 2023, is as good an example as any.

Anderson has a knack for devising canny twists to convention, frequently making the most out of the relatively minimalist offering he creates for UNIQLO. For example, the striped scarves that JWA designed for UNIQLO a few years ago instantly sold out more than once.

Why? Because they look good, I suppose. Just goes to show the power of quality design.

UNIQLO x JW Anderson SS23 again piles on the preppy influences present in nearly every UNIQLO x JWA offering since the early days of the duo's team-ups. UNIQLO and JWA have been at it since 2017, dontcha know.

Behold the new UNIQLO x JW Anderson's goods ahead of the collection's April 6 drop date, as revealed in typically thoughtful lookbook and video campaign imagery, styled with brown Birkenstock Bostons and JWA's signature super cuff for good measure.

Unlike the stuff that JW Anderson devises for his eponymous brand or Spanish luxury giant LOEWE, UNIQLO x JWA is still as approachably prep as ever.

You've got color-blocked "fun" shirts, classic striped oxfords, smart blazers, short swim shorts, and polos because what's a bit of prep without a polo? Saint Ralph demands it.

Unlike UNIQLO U, the biannual collection designed by UNIQLO's R&D creative director Cristophe Lemaire, UNIQLO x JW Anderson gets a little more out-there.

The ivy league attitude is perpetually realized through smart staples but JWA also lets his freak flag fly a bit by way of the occasional statement piece. Consider the sleeveless trench coats and washed-out pink carpenter pants he's devised for SS23: nowhere near as weird as mainline JW Anderson's pigeon bags and LOEWE's pixelized hoodies, but the envelope is gently being pushed.

The best news about these seasonal UNIQLO lines, though, is that even if you miss out on something from the JWA collection when it drops on April 6, there's inevitably a subsequent restock.

Stressless shopping, everyone.