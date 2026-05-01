Nike’s Best Dad Shoe Is So Techy It’s Basically Bulletproof

Nike’s Pegasus legacy goes deep, but the Air Pegasus Wave is all about new energy.

Forget just paying tribute, the jet black colorway takes everything you thought you knew about the classic runner and flips it on its head.

Retro tech cues meet a future-forward shape, delivering a sneaker that feels right at home in 2026.

The vibe is all layers: mesh combined with that leather stacked for depth and dimension, heritage running core, reassembled. That plush midsole? You already know is loaded with full-length Nike Air, so comfort isn’t sold separately.

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Look a little closer and you’ll spot those hits of Anthracite and Cyber, plus reflective accents that only show off when the lights go down. The rubber outsole delivers durability and grip on every surface, making these as reliable as they are flashy.

The Pegasus Wave proves you don’t have to pick between comfort and attitude. You get both, and a little extra for good measure. This is Nike’s evolution, classic DNA, reimagined for right now.

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The Air Pegasus Wave is available for $95 on Nike's website.

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