Universal Works FW22 Is Your Call to Go Outdoors

Headed towards the seasonal transition, the sun is shining, temperatures cooling; there's no better time to answer the call of the great outdoors, at least, Universal Works thinks so as it phases into FW22.

Late summer, with the touch of fall not too distant, there's something about the way sunlight stretches through the trees that compels you to stretch your legs and embrace the outdoors.

Though nature's beauty is unmatched, light bouncing off the glass of your city is an allure just as strong, and these feelings, from city to countryside, are expressed through Universal Works' founder David Keyte’s FW22 collection.

As the season unleashes its variables, the correct dress from warming morning to crisp evening becomes more apparent than ever. While you might kickstart the day with lightweight cotton and short sleeves, appropriate shirting of packable wind protection become the needs of the night.

Universal Works FW22 highlights respect for the journey that we undertake day to night, reflected through a selection of transitional garments crafted in a range of fabrications rooted in an earthy palette.

For outerwear, which becomes a central point in the runup to fall; cotton, canvas, denim, and wool make up a selection of long jackets, coats, and liners.

Fleecing and quilted garments are particularly worthy of attention, striking up rich textures and intricate finishes in a range of stone, green, and brown tones.

As is standard procedures for a Universal Works collection, individual pieces have been thoughtfully designed, creating considered looks that layer effortlessly.

You'll find the first drop of FW22 online now, with further deliveries in the coming weeks.