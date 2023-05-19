Sign up to never miss a drop
Universal Works Gets Festival Steppin' With K-Way

Music, set design, and euphoria of the dance aside, the best part of festival season is pulling together your 'fits. As the sun creeps its head and we collectively flock to two-step in a field somewhere, it's essential to look the part; what the part looks like is entirely up to you, of course, but in the UK, it might look a lot like K Way x Universal Works.

Where rave uniforms are concerned, there are a few non-negotiables. It's your standard procedure, run-of-the-mill stuff; it's your bucket hat (or cap), crossbody bag, and sunglasses. The right pair of kicks are important, too, but that's another story.

In their coming together, K-Way and Universal Works have demonstrated a strong understanding of the festival fundamentals, with a bucket hat sitting at the top of the list. As it should.

Obviously, you can't create a self-claimed "festival kit" with a bucket hat alone. Fortunately, K-Way is the originator of the packable rain jacket, which is a piece of gear that a British festival goer will be all too familiar with.

The collection, which takes K-Way staples as foundations, sees the pair tinker with two outerwear styles and two accessories.

First up is the Watergate Bay Jacket, which is a feature-packed update on the K-Way staple windbreaker. This little gem featured heat-taped seams, a two-way zip front, an adjustable hem and hood, and a patch utility pocket – a pocket, I might add, that the jacket packs into.

Next up is the Porthmeor Jacket, which reimagines the K-Way Photographer Jacket. It's packed full of pockets, it's waterproof, and you can even clip your essential utilities, like your bottle opener, to it.

If you're keen to update your festival kit before the season really heats up, K-Way x Universal Works is available online now.

