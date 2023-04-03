Why Would Anyone Care What the Vanderpump Rules Cast Is Wearing?

As the Vanderpump Rules cast gears up for their Season 10 reunion show, one simple question comes to mind: who could possibly care what these people wear? As far as meaningless moments in pop culture history go, this has to be up there.

If the Kardashians' reality show is bubblegum for the brain, Vanderpump Rules is like huffing glue. The hit Bravo reality show focuses on Lisa Vanderpump, a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills who co-owns a Hollywood eatery called SUR, which stands for Sexy Unique Restaurant because of fucking course it does.

We're talking about a Real Housewives spin-off here. You have to keep your expectations reasonable.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Now, far be it for us to call anyone out for enjoying some reality TV. This isn't high art and it certainly doesn't have to be. You can enjoy Vanderpump Rules, Love Island, or any variation on the reality show theme without guilt because we're all adults and we can relax by watching whatever we want.

No hate to people who watch Vanderpump Rules because they like it. No, it's fine to enjoy the show and it's fine to get hyped to see the reunion on the heels of #Scandoval (more on that later) but wow, it sure is wild to imagine anyone caring about the clothes worn by the Vanderpump crew on said reunion.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Not that all of the outfits are even bad, necessarily. Sure, Lala Kent's metallic leopard print number is pretty terrible and Katie Maloney's voile cape would make better curtains than clothes but, by and large, the looks are acceptable.

But who cares? You aren't watching Vanderpump Rules because the cast dresses so terribly well, you watch Vanderpump because you're here for the drama. And that's fine, mind you, it's just weird that the reunion outfits have become a news item.

If any of them are actually interesting, it's Ariana Madix' MÔNOT cut-out dress, which Bravo obsessives (of which there are many) have already termed her "revenge" look.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For context, back in early March 2023, news broke that Tom Sandoval, whom Madix had been dating for nearly a decade, cheated on Madix with Vanderpump co-star Raquel Leviss.

Leviss has her own baggage worth exploring but, in a nutshell, that's it.

#Scandoval broke beyond Bravo's core community of die-hard fans, becoming one of the biggest celebrity scandals of March — you couldn't miss it, even if you only casually browses pop culture-adjacent sites.

Now that's something worth tuning in to Vanderpump Rules' reunion for, rather than the mostly uninteresting looks.