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Nike’s Scorpion-Themed Air Max Belongs in the Tiffany Store

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The next Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble sneaker arrives as this blue and black sneaker named "Scorpion." Really, it should be named "Tiffany."

Nike's Air Maxes follow the famously stealthy "Black/Gamma Blue" color scheme, as seen on iconic Air Jordan 11s and even the Air Jordan 4 RM. At the same time, it also plays on Tiffany's signature colors.

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For clarity, this isn't another Tiffany x Nike sneaker, nor is the model dressed in Tiffany's trademarked robin egg blue. Nike's Air Max simply wears Tiffany-like colors, very well at that.

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The sportswear brand has released other Tiffany-flavored Air Maxes, including Air Max 95s. But previous efforts didn't pack a sting quite like the latest pairs.

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We can see why they're called "scorpion." The "Gamma Blue" practically matches the color of blue scorpions (yes, they exist). Nike has also sprinkled graphics of the eight-legged animal throughout the shoe, alongside its Swoosh logo.

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Nike's "Scorpion" Air Max 95 comes from a larger collection that also includes an Air Max Plus VII sneaker. The second model features the same color scheme, scorpion motifs, and name.

Right now, there's no release date for either pair. However, the "Scorpion" Air Maxes are expected to drop on Nike's website sometime this year.

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Who knows? Maybe Nike will save them for Scorpio season, even.

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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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