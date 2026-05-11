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This Simply Cute Mary Jane Sneaker Is Reebok's Answer to Balletcore

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

While no one was watching, Reebok quietly debuted its chic ballet sneaker, the Ultra Lo Mary Jane.

The brand answered the call of the balletcore craze with a flat runner-style model featuring Mary Jane straps and slim, silky uppers.

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In mashing ballet shoes with the classic performance sneakers, things can get a little weird (and sometimes extremely techy). But not Reebok's Mary Janes. The brand made a perfectly normal ballet sneaker. And that's A-okay.

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The Ultra Lo Mary Jane is a great starter model for those looking to get into the ballerina sneaker game. It's cute enough to check the "ballet" box. At the same time, its design is simple enough for daily use.

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It even arrives in two rotation-ready colorways: "Vintage Chalk" and "Elemental Pink." Both are now available on Reebok's website for just $75. Did we mention it's a very affordable ballet sneaker?

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Just about every sportswear brand has joined the trend, either reviving previous ballet-coded efforts or dishing out all-new models. Nike, Salomon, and HOKA have their own ballet models. adidas has so many to its name, it has a dedicated VIP section of "balletcore" sneakers on its website (those Samba Janes included).

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New Balance's Breeze sandal is basically the dadcore-balletcore linkup we didn't know we needed. And Converse took the craze to new heights with its super-thick, strapped-up sneakers.

Reebok was already quietly working on its prima moment with previous laced-up Ultra Lo sneaker. The Mary Jane versions are just really on pointe.

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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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