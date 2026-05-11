This Simply Cute Mary Jane Sneaker Is Reebok's Answer to Balletcore

While no one was watching, Reebok quietly debuted its chic ballet sneaker, the Ultra Lo Mary Jane.

The brand answered the call of the balletcore craze with a flat runner-style model featuring Mary Jane straps and slim, silky uppers.

In mashing ballet shoes with the classic performance sneakers, things can get a little weird (and sometimes extremely techy). But not Reebok's Mary Janes. The brand made a perfectly normal ballet sneaker. And that's A-okay.

The Ultra Lo Mary Jane is a great starter model for those looking to get into the ballerina sneaker game. It's cute enough to check the "ballet" box. At the same time, its design is simple enough for daily use.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It even arrives in two rotation-ready colorways: "Vintage Chalk" and "Elemental Pink." Both are now available on Reebok's website for just $75. Did we mention it's a very affordable ballet sneaker?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Just about every sportswear brand has joined the trend, either reviving previous ballet-coded efforts or dishing out all-new models. Nike, Salomon, and HOKA have their own ballet models. adidas has so many to its name, it has a dedicated VIP section of "balletcore" sneakers on its website (those Samba Janes included).

New Balance's Breeze sandal is basically the dadcore-balletcore linkup we didn't know we needed. And Converse took the craze to new heights with its super-thick, strapped-up sneakers.

Reebok was already quietly working on its prima moment with previous laced-up Ultra Lo sneaker. The Mary Jane versions are just really on pointe.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.