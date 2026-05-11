Nike Strikes Gold With a Crazy-Clean Chrome Air Max

When Nike designed its metallic Air Max 90 sneaker, the brand didn't just go for the gold. It went for all the trophies, creating even a nice shiny silver pair called "Chrome."

It's hard to resist calling them "Silver Surfer" Air Maxes or even the "real Silver Bullet" sneakers. But "Chrome" perfectly much sums it up. These Air Max 90s literally look chromed-out.

It keeps all the signature details of the Air Max 90, but the upper is now completely coated in this gleaming silver leather. The elevated soles, which feature Nike's famous Air technology, come in white, allowing the top floor to shine. Literally.

But again, the fun doesn't stop at "Chrome." Nike has an entire pack of metallic Air Max 90s, including rose gold and gold colorways.

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These designs were originally part of Nike's By You customization program (ah, the good ole days). Then in 2020, Nike gave the sparkling sneakers a proper release on Air Max Day, alongside the "Duck Camo" sneakers and Air Max 2090.

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Now, six years later, the metallic Air Max 90s are back. And they're still so clean, it's like having personal mirrors on your feet all day.

Right now, the "Chrome" colorway are available on Nike's website for $160, alongside the "Rose Gold." The golden ones are still around, mostly at retailers like Hibbett and JD Sports.

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