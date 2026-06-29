Vans' Waterproof Vibram-Soled Sneaker Is a True Trail Treat

In "Marshmallow White," the Vans Crosspath XC GORE-TEX is quite literally a treat for the trails.

The rugged outdoor sneaker appears in the classic off-white scheme, which has also been used on the brand's signature skate shoes. It pairs the "marshmallow" flavors with brown accents, resulting in a rather tasty take on the model.

It's certainly another stylish banger for the Crosspath collection, which offers many good-looking color options alongside classic Vans designs.

And of course, it's still very much trail-friendly above all. The Crosspath XC GORE-TEX is a bit more rugged compared to the regular Crosspath and even the XC version. It features both GORE-TEX and Vibram touches, but not the standard kind.

Vans

It specifically totes GORE-TEX Invisible Fit uppers, which are super breathable and waterproof. At the same time, the soles are made from Vibram's XS Trek Evo rubber, one of the brand's most durable and grippiest rubbers, suitable for all terrains, wet or dry.

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The Crosspath XC GORE-TEX features RapidWeld details on the upper, which are these seamless clear panels that make the uppers even sturdier. Its $180 price tag is a reflection of its top-tier build.

Vans' timing with the "Marshmallow White" versions is quite perfect. It's a great shoe for summer treks. And it's now available on Vans' website for $180.

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