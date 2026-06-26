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Vans’ Off-Grid Sneaker Takes the Checkerboard to the Trails

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

This is how Vans does checkerboard in the wild.

We've seen Vans' famous print reimagined in many ways, from wildly knitted interpretations to pearlized takes. But the Crosspath XC takes the iconic pattern to rugged levels.

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The brand's beefy outdoor sneaker has emerged in a "Checkerboard Charcoal Grey" design. It's a relatively dark sneaker, but the checkerboard pattern is visible just enough to pack that signature Vans edge.

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Of course, like other Crosspath models, the XC sneaker looks as good as it functions. It has appeared in many stylish colorways, most of which could easily pass the vibe check on the trails. The new "Checkerboard Charcoal Grey" included.

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However, if taken in the great outdoors, the XC is well prepared for the journey. It offers technical water-repellent uppers, adjustable shoelaces, and grippy Vibram soles. It's also quite breathable and well-cushioned.

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Expect all these fixings plus a quiet checkerboard flex with the newest Crosspath XC, which, by the way, is now available on Vans' website for $150.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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