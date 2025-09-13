Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
With Its Beefy Trail Shoe, Vans Does It Big

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Vans
Vans' rugged steez is not exclusive to the skatepark — It works on the trails too. Vans' Crosspath shoe is a water-repellent stomper built for gnarly terrain, thanks to its treaded outsole.

These are all pretty standard traits for a Salomon or even Merrell hiking sneaker. But these subtle details are worth noting within the context of Vans, since the brand is best known for making board-ready thrasher shoes like the Old Skool and Authentic sneakers.

Shop Vans Here
You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who immediately associates Vans with trails or anything of that nature. But when Vans does get in its hiking bag, it does it big.

The Crosspath sneaker, in all of its outdoorsy glory, is a testament to how great Vans is at footwear beyond the skate park.

The Crosspath's beefy outsole has a curved build that stands in direct opposition to the flat bases of Vans' signature skate shoes, Chanel iterations included

In addition to the Crosspath, which is available on the Vans website for $130, the brand has also churned out all-weather-ready gems like the Old Skool 36 Trail and the Vans' UltraRange 2.0.

It doesn't quite mirror any of the Vans skate shoes out there, but the Crosspath does bear a strong resemblance to the Old Skool 36 Trail. The Old Skool 36 Trail resembles a more traditional hiking shoe than its Old Skool namesake. Interestingly enough, the UltraRange 2.0 wears more of that classic Vans skate shoe energy, thanks to its bold Jazz Stripe. 

Conversely, the Old Skool 36's monochromatic jazz stripe blends in with the sneaker's olive hue, making the sneaker look like a true born-and-bred hiking shoe.

