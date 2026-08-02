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Vans' Trend-Driven Skinny Runner Actually Dates Back to 1982

Written by Alek Rose in Sneakers
Vans
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While Vans has spent nearly six decades tethered to its vulcanized canvas roots, even the most compact signature catalogs aren't immune to the pull of trends. Dropping in Summer 2026, Vans dives deep into its forgotten athletic vault with the arrival of the Vans Premium LX Style 152 in Chili Pepper/Bordeaux Red.

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What makes this release so notable is the sheer departure from expectation. Vans almost exclusively relies on its core stable of skate legends—the Authentic, Old Skool, Sk8-Hi, and Slip-On. 

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However, the relentless, global obsession with retro '70s and '80s runners has proven too powerful to ignore. In response, Vans unearths an archival track silhouette originally spun out under its historic Serio performance umbrella, proving that the brand can play in the retro runner space without losing its edge.

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The shoe’s upper is crafted from lightweight nylon panels overlaid with premium suede across the toe box, eyestays, and heel counter. Draped in a bold Chili Pepper and Bordeaux Red palette, the striking colorblocking ups the retro runner levels considerably. 

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One of our favorite details of the Vans Premium LX Style 152 is the  woven "Serio" tag that sits proudly on the tongue, signaling a genuine nod to Vans' early foray into running. An easter egg for anyone who knows the back story.

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While chasing trends is seen as a sell-out tactic, it’s the reality of modern business. Without paying attention to market movements, a brand grows stagnant. Vans following consumer tastes isn’t a bad thing by any means, especially when the brand has serious precedent with silhouettes like this.

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