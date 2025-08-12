Vans' Pro Skate Shoe Is (Nearly) Too Clean to Shred

When Vans puts a skater’s name on a shoe, you'd better pay attention. The Californian footwear label only co-signs the best in skateboarding talent.

And in this case, that is Kyle Walker, Thrasher’s 2016 Skater of the Year. Walker earned his spot in the brand’s skateboarding roster through a mix of raw street power and technical precision.

His latest pro model, the Skate Kyle Walker Wafflecup, is exactly the kind of no-nonsense performance sneaker you’d expect from someone who back-lips handrails for breakfast.

At first glance, this vulcanized skate shoe is deceptively clean with a crisp white leather upper that's paired with mint-green accents on the insole and outsole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Below the hood, Vans’ signature Wafflecup construction provides a hybrid sole technology that blends the board feel skaters swear by with the cupsole support they actually need for big drops and long days.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Walker’s influence is all over this shoe. It’s built to handle his fast, aggressive skate style but is still dialed in. This Vans skate shoe keeps its focus firmly on the functionality needed to be a great skatewear shoe.

The Skate Kyle Walker Wafflecup is available now on Vans’ website, retailing for $90.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.