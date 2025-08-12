Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans' Pro Skate Shoe Is (Nearly) Too Clean to Shred

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
Vans
1 / 2

When Vans puts a skater’s name on a shoe, you'd better pay attention. The Californian footwear label only co-signs the best in skateboarding talent.

And in this case, that is Kyle Walker, Thrasher’s 2016 Skater of the Year. Walker earned his spot in the brand’s skateboarding roster through a mix of raw street power and technical precision. 

Shop Vans Kyle Walker Shoe

His latest pro model, the Skate Kyle Walker Wafflecup, is exactly the kind of no-nonsense performance sneaker you’d expect from someone who back-lips handrails for breakfast.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

At first glance, this vulcanized skate shoe is deceptively clean with a crisp white leather upper that's paired with mint-green accents on the insole and outsole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Below the hood, Vans’ signature Wafflecup construction provides a hybrid sole technology that blends the board feel skaters swear by with the cupsole support they actually need for big drops and long days.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Walker’s influence is all over this shoe. It’s built to handle his fast, aggressive skate style but is still dialed in. This Vans skate shoe keeps its focus firmly on the functionality needed to be a great skatewear shoe.

The Skate Kyle Walker Wafflecup is available now on Vans’ website, retailing for $90.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Home StudyoCandelabra Eric
$95.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • An Utterly Blue-tiful Colorway for Vans' High-Tech Skate Shoe
  • This Gorgeously Textured Skate Shoe Is Vans' Idea of a Trail Sneaker
  • Vans' Next-Level Skate Shoe Has No Business Being This Clean
  • When Vans’ Skate Shoes Go Understated Punk
  • Vans' Suede Mary Jane Is a Deliciously Premium Skate Shoe
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Velvet Brown" Air Force 1 Is Actually a Chocolatey Leather Stepper
  • Clothing Designed Not To Be Seen, but Inhabited (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike’s Icy “Yeti” Dunks Are More Adorable Than Abominable
  • Anthony Edwards’ Reptilian adidas Sneakers Are Shiny & Scaley
  • How Slawn & Moses Itauma Made Literal Boxing Art (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike's Tip-Top Air Max Sneaker Demands All Your Smoke
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now