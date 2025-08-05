Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
*The* Iconic Vans Skate Shoe Is Looking Expensive (& Breezy)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Vans has turned the classic Old Skool into the ultimate summer skate shoe.

The brand's iconic model gets a premium update, crafted with nice breathable mesh uppers, suede overlays, and a leather Side Stripe.

And it gets better. The Premium Old Skools are also slip-ons (yes, you read that right). All you have to do is remove the shoelaces and slide your foot in, and the Vans sneaker handles the rest.

Specifically, the Old Skools feature internal elastic details that connect the footbed to the fat tongue. It adds some extra foot security if you decide to wear them as slip-ons (or not).

Vans offers its new premium Old Skool skate shoes in two muted tonal options, black and olive green.

The latest is another clever sneaker made in collaboration with Tokyo Design Collective, the Japanese design team behind some of the brand's most impressive sneaker drops and even cooler clothes.

Part of the "Night Flash" pack, TDC's Vans Premium Old Skool sneakers are now available on atmos Tokyo, Billy's, and mita sneakers' websites. The price? Expect to pay ¥15,950 (around $108) for the premium, breezy skate shoes.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
