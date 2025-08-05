The* Iconic Vans Skate Shoe Is Looking Expensive (& Breezy)

Vans has turned the classic Old Skool into the ultimate summer skate shoe.

The brand's iconic model gets a premium update, crafted with nice breathable mesh uppers, suede overlays, and a leather Side Stripe.

And it gets better. The Premium Old Skools are also slip-ons (yes, you read that right). All you have to do is remove the shoelaces and slide your foot in, and the Vans sneaker handles the rest.

Specifically, the Old Skools feature internal elastic details that connect the footbed to the fat tongue. It adds some extra foot security if you decide to wear them as slip-ons (or not).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Vans offers its new premium Old Skool skate shoes in two muted tonal options, black and olive green.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The latest is another clever sneaker made in collaboration with Tokyo Design Collective, the Japanese design team behind some of the brand's most impressive sneaker drops and even cooler clothes.

Part of the "Night Flash" pack, TDC's Vans Premium Old Skool sneakers are now available on atmos Tokyo, Billy's, and mita sneakers' websites. The price? Expect to pay ¥15,950 (around $108) for the premium, breezy skate shoes.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty