Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans’ Extra-Thicc Mary Jane Skate Shoe Is Now Creep-ily Good

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

Vans new Mary Jane shoe is a lot of things at once. This sneaker is, simultaneously, inspired by classic Mary Jane leather shoes, features a chunky creeper sole, and is built with the DNA of a classic Vans skate shoe.

It’s a rare combination of design traits to find on a single shoe. 

Shop Vans Mary Jane

The Vans Mary Jane Creeper’s thick, ridged outsole carries the rebellious DNA of classic creeper shoes, a subcultural icon rooted in the 1950s Teddy Boy scene and later adopted by punk and goth movements. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Here, Vans fuses that stompy, bulky sole with a Mary Jane upper, creating a silhouette that taps into decades of countercultural history. 

Vans
1 / 2

The oversized grommet strap only amplifies its punk bravado, ensuring this isn’t your average Mary Jane shoe (a style best known for being worn by British school girls). 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Vans’ Mary Jane Creeper, available now on the Vans website for $75, is a sneaker that refuses to be easily categorized. Mary Jane? Chunky creeper? Waffle-soled skate shoe? This is all of them, combined.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Acne StudiosDistressed Monogram Jacket
$870.00
Available in:
SML
adidasGhost Sprint W
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPLandon Pant
$155.00
Available in:
282930313233
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Samba Is Good. adidas' Samba Mary Jane Ballet Is Amazing
  • Vans Balletcore'd Its Mary Jane Skate Shoes
  • Vans' Classic Skate Sneakers Are Prestigious Trail Shoes Now
  • Vans' Suede Mary Jane Is a Deliciously Premium Skate Shoe
  • This Luxe Beige Vans Skate Shoe Has Fear of God Vibes
What To Read Next
  • A Classic adidas Runner Gets Dressed for a Safari
  • A Gorgeously Classic Nike Dad Shoe But Not as You Remember It
  • Vans’ Extra-Thicc Mary Jane Skate Shoe Is Now Creep-ily Good
  • Nike’s Rugged “Dunk” Sneaker's Military-Tough Upgrade
  • When the World’s Strongest Fiber Combines With the World’s Strongest Fiber (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Porsche x Martini Racing Sneakers Are for Legends Only
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now