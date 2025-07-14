Vans’ Extra-Thicc Mary Jane Skate Shoe Is Now Creep-ily Good

Vans new Mary Jane shoe is a lot of things at once. This sneaker is, simultaneously, inspired by classic Mary Jane leather shoes, features a chunky creeper sole, and is built with the DNA of a classic Vans skate shoe.

It’s a rare combination of design traits to find on a single shoe.

The Vans Mary Jane Creeper’s thick, ridged outsole carries the rebellious DNA of classic creeper shoes, a subcultural icon rooted in the 1950s Teddy Boy scene and later adopted by punk and goth movements.

Here, Vans fuses that stompy, bulky sole with a Mary Jane upper, creating a silhouette that taps into decades of countercultural history.

The oversized grommet strap only amplifies its punk bravado, ensuring this isn’t your average Mary Jane shoe (a style best known for being worn by British school girls).

The Vans’ Mary Jane Creeper, available now on the Vans website for $75, is a sneaker that refuses to be easily categorized. Mary Jane? Chunky creeper? Waffle-soled skate shoe? This is all of them, combined.

