Vans' Super-Thicc Creeper Is the King of the Skate Shoe Jungle

Vans? King of the jungle? Lowkey. Vans' Authentic Creeper sneaker in leopard print is a wild take on Vans' OG Authentic sneaker with a thick, crepe rubber creeper outsole.

The chunky sneaker encapsulates the peak energy of 90s-era grunge even though the Vans Authentic has been on a wild ride since 1966.

Now in a wild and animalistic new print, the Vans Authentic Creeper's lore is expanding in the most bestial of ways. The sneaker wears all your standard Authentic sneaker traits, like the low-collar, shortened lace platform, you know, the yoozh.

But at the outsole, things get wild thanks to the Creeper's ribbed and thickened outsole.

Then, of course, there's the bold leopard print pattern that makes the loudest statement despite what the "leopard is a neutral" truthers would have you believe.

Available on the Vans website for $70, the Authentic Creeper sneaker isn't a solitary creature, unlike actual leopards.

In fact, Vans has a leap of leopard-related offerings.

In addition to the Authentic Creeper sneaker, Vans also has an equally animalistic leopard-print Mary Jane, a classic Old Skool iteration, and would it even be a Vans lineup if there wasn't a slip-on involved?

The answer, of course, is no.

Vans does the most quite often when it comes to wild sneakers, but this leopard iteration is a (leopard) leap above the rest.

