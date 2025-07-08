An Old School Vans Banger Gone Luxe & Backless

Yes, Vans has an Old Skool mule.

The slip-on version of the mega-classic skate shoe has been around, actually. But the brand has made a new version as part of its premium collection.

The Premium Old Skool Mule is essentially the previous backless Old Skool, but better. It offers a top-of-the-line construction, complete with high-quality materials such as canvas, leather, and suede.

What's more, Vans has dressed up the new and improved mule in attractive colorways, such as blue and Turtle Dove Beige. It has appeared in a bold yellow color scheme, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Vans' mule game continues to be quite impressive. Its offering includes not just heel-free iterations of its most iconic skate shoes, like the Slip-On and Authentic. But the brand has also introduced all-new styles, such as the Harbor Mule and Mountain Mule, which, honestly, look too stylish for shredding.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Vans Premium Old Skool still has a lot of its Old Skool-ness in the front. But in the back? It's a pure mule party.

Slip into the latest Old Skool skate shoes yourself, as the premium sneaker-mules are now available on Vans' website for $90.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.