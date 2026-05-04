Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Oldest Sneaker Gets Better with Every Orbit

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Emmi
1 / 5

Nike's Moon Shoe has been orbiting the nostalgic sneaker ether for quite some time now, and like most vintage sneakers, the celestial stunner just keeps getting better with time.

In collaboration with Japanese fashion brand Emmi, Nike's oldest shoe is getting three new colorways including a deep navy blue, a buttery yellow, and a crisp white iteration.

shop nike Moon Shoe here

The Moon Shoe has more flavors than an ice cream shop.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

50 years after its debut, Nike's Moon Shoe maintains all of the slim stylings that set it up for serious success many moons ago. The upper keeps its classic charm with a suede and nylon upper and an extended white Swoosh.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Underneath, the Moon Shoe wears that same waffle-iron outer that actually gave the shoe its name, since the distinct design would leave crater-like impressions with each step. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And if being the first Nike shoe ever made wasn't a clue-in to the Moon Shoe's humble beginnings, the retro runner's outsole was made with an actual waffle iron. Talk about innovation. Forget getting it out the mud. Nike got it out the kitchen.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nowadays, the Moon Shoe, available on the Nike website for $180, enjoys a fancier slice of life by way of elegant Jacquemus collabs, and it's even inspired a few brands to take a griddle to their own creations. Both Maison Margiela and Louis Vuitton have welcomed some Moon Shoe-adjacent sneakers into their arsenals. If that's not influence, what is?

shop nike here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Very Colorful Jordan Sneaker Is Proudly Team Brazil
  • Nike’s Breezy Recovery Sneaker Tastes Better With Jelly
  • Nike’s Sweetest Air Max Has Cotton Candy in Its Soles
  • Nike's New Crisp Skate Shoe Is Too Clean for the Skate Park
What To Read Next
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Nike's Oldest Sneaker Gets Better with Every Orbit
  • New Balance’s Berry-Flavored Dad Sneaker Is Freaky & Fruity
  • The Cartier Crash Hype Cycle is Immune to Crashouts
  • Stella McCartney's Crazy Stylish adidas Runner Is a Repeat Flexer
  • Nike's Very Colorful Jordan Sneaker Is Proudly Team Brazil
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now