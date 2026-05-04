Nike's Oldest Sneaker Gets Better with Every Orbit

Nike's Moon Shoe has been orbiting the nostalgic sneaker ether for quite some time now, and like most vintage sneakers, the celestial stunner just keeps getting better with time.

In collaboration with Japanese fashion brand Emmi, Nike's oldest shoe is getting three new colorways including a deep navy blue, a buttery yellow, and a crisp white iteration.

The Moon Shoe has more flavors than an ice cream shop.

50 years after its debut, Nike's Moon Shoe maintains all of the slim stylings that set it up for serious success many moons ago. The upper keeps its classic charm with a suede and nylon upper and an extended white Swoosh.

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Underneath, the Moon Shoe wears that same waffle-iron outer that actually gave the shoe its name, since the distinct design would leave crater-like impressions with each step.

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And if being the first Nike shoe ever made wasn't a clue-in to the Moon Shoe's humble beginnings, the retro runner's outsole was made with an actual waffle iron. Talk about innovation. Forget getting it out the mud. Nike got it out the kitchen.

Nowadays, the Moon Shoe, available on the Nike website for $180, enjoys a fancier slice of life by way of elegant Jacquemus collabs, and it's even inspired a few brands to take a griddle to their own creations. Both Maison Margiela and Louis Vuitton have welcomed some Moon Shoe-adjacent sneakers into their arsenals. If that's not influence, what is?

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