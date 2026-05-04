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Stella McCartney's Crazy Stylish adidas Runner Is a Repeat Flexer

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

And to whom can we thank for this crazy-stylish adidas runner? Stella McCartney, of course.

Advancing their longtime friendship, the designer and sportswear brand have launched a new Adistar running sneaker, which looks quite good — almost too good for runs.

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The collaborative Adistar sneaker features smooth leather overlays and (hello!) cozy rubbed knit underlays, plus some hairy suede touches.

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However, even with its incredibly chic textures and fabrics, Stella McCartney's adidas sneakers are indeed marathon-ready. It has the chunky HOKA-like soles, which features adidas' lightweight REPETITOR foam cushioning and a classic rocker for smoother takeoffs. Oh, and it has Adiwear rubber outsoles, which provide a pretty solid grip.

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Moreover, Stella McCartney's sneakers not only look good and energized, but they're also vegan. They were made with recycled materials and essentially uphold the brand's longtime commitment to sustainable fashion.

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That same eco-friendly energy applies to even the adidas collaborations, like the ballet sneaker-sandals, flat boxing shoes, and other sportswear models.

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Stella McCartney's Adistar runners are now available on the adidas website for $180. They come in four stylish colorways, including "Onix," "Core Black," "Ambient Blush," and "Almond Milk."

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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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