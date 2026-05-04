Stella McCartney's Crazy Stylish adidas Runner Is a Repeat Flexer

And to whom can we thank for this crazy-stylish adidas runner? Stella McCartney, of course.

Advancing their longtime friendship, the designer and sportswear brand have launched a new Adistar running sneaker, which looks quite good — almost too good for runs.

The collaborative Adistar sneaker features smooth leather overlays and (hello!) cozy rubbed knit underlays, plus some hairy suede touches.

However, even with its incredibly chic textures and fabrics, Stella McCartney's adidas sneakers are indeed marathon-ready. It has the chunky HOKA-like soles, which features adidas' lightweight REPETITOR foam cushioning and a classic rocker for smoother takeoffs. Oh, and it has Adiwear rubber outsoles, which provide a pretty solid grip.

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Moreover, Stella McCartney's sneakers not only look good and energized, but they're also vegan. They were made with recycled materials and essentially uphold the brand's longtime commitment to sustainable fashion.

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That same eco-friendly energy applies to even the adidas collaborations, like the ballet sneaker-sandals, flat boxing shoes, and other sportswear models.

Stella McCartney's Adistar runners are now available on the adidas website for $180. They come in four stylish colorways, including "Onix," "Core Black," "Ambient Blush," and "Almond Milk."

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