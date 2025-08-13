Recession Indicator? Vans' Slip-on Skate Clog Goes Crocs Mode
Vans just took its signature Slip-On shoe model and stripped it down to its breeziest, most summer-proof form. Call it a recession indicator, call it functional, just don't call it an ordinary slip-on.
The all-black Vans Slip-On Mule is a shoe that trades laces and lining for extra ventilation. It’s like a cross between a Crocs foam Clog and Vans’ So-Cal skate shoe.
At first glance, this Vans Slip-On Mule looks almost too minimal. But the magic’s in the details.
The upper is a single molded piece of material, punctured with squared cut-outs that look equal parts design statement and functional ventilation, and reminiscent of the black and white checkerboard colorways of Vans' classic Slip-On shoes.
The mule construction obviously makes for easy on-and-off, which is exactly what you want when the vibe is grab-and-go.
And because it’s Vans, the outsole stays true to the brand’s skate DNA, complete with its signature waffle tread, just tweaked for the new slip-on, backless form.
You can think of it as Vans’ answer to the foam mule takeover but with a silhouette that respects its skatewear design heritage.
Is it a recession indicator? When times are tough, we come for comfort and reusable ease, something sturdy but also soft. The "downgrading" of a skate shoe to water clog feels particularly timely. No complaints, either, just something to consider.
Either way, the Slip-on Mule is available from Vans’ website for a reasonable $60, it is tempting to wear these breathable rubber clogs for a skate session in the middle of summer. However, it’s not advised.
Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.