Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Recession Indicator? Vans' Slip-on Skate Clog Goes Crocs Mode

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
Vans
1 / 2

Vans just took its signature Slip-On shoe model and stripped it down to its breeziest, most summer-proof form. Call it a recession indicator, call it functional, just don't call it an ordinary slip-on.

The all-black Vans Slip-On Mule is a shoe that trades laces and lining for extra ventilation. It’s like a cross between a Crocs foam Clog and Vans’ So-Cal skate shoe.

Shop Vans Trek Slip-On

At first glance, this Vans Slip-On Mule looks almost too minimal. But the magic’s in the details.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The upper is a single molded piece of material, punctured with squared cut-outs that look equal parts design statement and functional ventilation, and reminiscent of the black and white checkerboard colorways of Vans' classic Slip-On shoes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The mule construction obviously makes for easy on-and-off, which is exactly what you want when the vibe is grab-and-go.

And because it’s Vans, the outsole stays true to the brand’s skate DNA, complete with its signature waffle tread, just tweaked for the new slip-on, backless form.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

You can think of it as Vans’ answer to the foam mule takeover but with a silhouette that respects its skatewear design heritage.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Is it a recession indicator? When times are tough, we come for comfort and reusable ease, something sturdy but also soft. The "downgrading" of a skate shoe to water clog feels particularly timely. No complaints, either, just something to consider.

Either way, the Slip-on Mule is available from Vans’ website for a reasonable $60, it is tempting to wear these breathable rubber clogs for a skate session in the middle of summer. However, it’s not advised.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Home StudyoCandelabra Eric
$95.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Beautiful Tweed "Chanel" Vans Skate Shoe Enters the Chat
  • Vans' Skate Slip-on Looks Darn Tootin' Good as a Cowboy Boot
  • Vans' Premium Mule Is a Quiet Luxury Skate Slip-on
  • First Look: Vans' Iconic Skate Shoes Gone UNDERCOVER
  • Louis Vuitton Gone Vans
What To Read Next
  • Recession Indicator? Vans' Slip-on Skate Clog Goes Crocs Mode
  • Nike's Newest Dunks Are Built One LEGO Brick at a Time
  • Finally, Plainly Beautiful Verdy Sneakers
  • Anthony Edwards’ Reptilian adidas Sneakers Are Shiny & Scaley
  • Vans' Pro Skate Shoe Is (Nearly) Too Clean to Shred
  • Nike Made a GORE-TEX Dad Shoe Into a Combat Boot
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now