Recession Indicator? Vans' Slip-on Skate Clog Goes Crocs Mode

Vans just took its signature Slip-On shoe model and stripped it down to its breeziest, most summer-proof form. Call it a recession indicator, call it functional, just don't call it an ordinary slip-on.

The all-black Vans Slip-On Mule is a shoe that trades laces and lining for extra ventilation. It’s like a cross between a Crocs foam Clog and Vans’ So-Cal skate shoe.

At first glance, this Vans Slip-On Mule looks almost too minimal. But the magic’s in the details.

The upper is a single molded piece of material, punctured with squared cut-outs that look equal parts design statement and functional ventilation, and reminiscent of the black and white checkerboard colorways of Vans' classic Slip-On shoes.

The mule construction obviously makes for easy on-and-off, which is exactly what you want when the vibe is grab-and-go.

And because it’s Vans, the outsole stays true to the brand’s skate DNA, complete with its signature waffle tread, just tweaked for the new slip-on, backless form.

You can think of it as Vans’ answer to the foam mule takeover but with a silhouette that respects its skatewear design heritage.

Is it a recession indicator? When times are tough, we come for comfort and reusable ease, something sturdy but also soft. The "downgrading" of a skate shoe to water clog feels particularly timely. No complaints, either, just something to consider.

Either way, the Slip-on Mule is available from Vans’ website for a reasonable $60, it is tempting to wear these breathable rubber clogs for a skate session in the middle of summer. However, it’s not advised.

