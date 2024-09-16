A Brief Guide To Skatewear Essential Brands To Have In Your Rotation

From its rebellious roots in the streets to its current status as an Olympic sport, skateboarding has consistently influenced the way we dress, creating a unique blend of functionality and style that resonates far beyond the skatepark.

As skateboarding evolved from a sun-soaked Californian subculture into a global sports phenomenon, so too did its influence on fashion. The baggy pants, oversized tees, and iconic sneakers that once defined the skater look, before Jim Greco and Dylan Ryder entered the skinny jeans era, have made their way into the mainstream, infiltrating high fashion runways and streetwear collections alike. Brands that were once strictly rooted in skate culture, like Supreme and Vans, have become household names, while designers of all backgrounds have drawn inspiration from skateboarding's raw, unapologetic aesthetic.

The relationship between skateboarding and fashion is symbiotic. It all starts from the concept of a video part, which is the main way a skater and the sponsor they ride for, at least prior to the pervasive use of social media, used to showcase their skills and promote themselves. As we discover new tricks, new locations to skate at, so did the fashion choices of skaters, their unique style and the brands worn, had a huge platform to be showcased.

Using their clothing as a form of self-expression and later on embraced it as a secondary mean of income, has been an inevitable progression in the sport. As streetwear moved from underground to mainstream, skateboarding tagged along, catching the eye of high fashion. A once niche hobby from the 50s has evolved into a subculture so influential that luxury brands like Louis Vuitton now offer skate shoes resembling the iconic chunky sneakers of the 90s.

Since the early 2010s, skateboarding and fashion have become inseparable, influencing major brands like Supreme, Palace, and Stüssy, and hyping sneakers such as the Nike Dunk SB. Iconic skaters like Blondey McCoy, Lucien Clarke, and Jason Dill have become key figures in this fusion.

Skateboarding arguably birthed streetwear itself. Hiroshi Fujiwara, often called the godfather of streetwear, credits the 90s skate label Vision as the first streetwear brand that caught his eye, noting that "the street fashion I envision comes from skateboarding."

In 2024, with skateboarding's inclusion in the Paris Olympics, this intersection is more relevant than ever as it adds a new extra layer. The global stage not only highlights the athleticism of the sport but also its deep cultural significance and gives it an ever bigger mainstream platform.

Skaters' style is utilitarian, comfortable, effortless and, above all, personal. Indeed, it is personal style, epitomized, which is why it's so beautiful to see the disparity in the Olympic skateboarders' dress.

So without any further ado, in no particular order, this is Highsnobiety's ongoing list of the most relevant skate clothing brands in the scene today.

Scroll down to see and shop the best skate clothing brands in the industry.

Vans

Even though this list of the best skate clothing brands out there isn't ranked, it's hard to not start with one of the most recognizable and influential skate brands of all time - Vans. Founded in 1966 by Paul Van Doren, Vans is arguably the most iconic skateboarding brand in existence. Originally started as a small shoe company in California, Vans quickly became synonymous with skate culture thanks to its durable, grippy shoes that were perfect for skaters.

The brand's simple yet functional designs, such as the Vans Old Skool and Slip-On, also became favorites not only among skaters but in the broader fashion world as both silouetthes cater to pretty much every style imaginable. Add to that a plethora of timely collabs with various brands like BAPE, Proenza, Palace, and the recipe for cultural longevity is nothing short of legendary.

adidas Skateboarding

adidas, the German sportswear giant, entered the skateboarding scene in the late 1990s as a way to stay ahead of the market trends and keep having a young customer core. Although the brand was originally known for its contributions to sports like football and track, it quickly made its mark in skateboarding thanks to the creation of the Adidas Skateboarding line, which boosted by the giant backbone of adidas resources was able to take on a big slice of the market.

adidas' ability to blend classic silhouettes with modern performance features has made it a favorite among skaters. adidas' partnerships with professional skateboarders like Mark Gonzalez, Dennis Busenitz, Pete Eldridge, Tyshawn Jones, Na-Kel Smith, Miles Silvas and streetwear designers have further cemented its place in skate culture.

Fucking Awesome

Founded by pro skaters Jason Dill and Mike Piscitelli in 2001, Fucking Awesome (FA) is a brand that embodies the raw, unapologetic spirit of skateboarding.

Known for its bold graphics and irreverent designs, FA quickly gained a cult following among skaters and streetwear fans, and it's easy to see why. The brand's anti-establishment attitude and connection to the underground skate scene have made it a standout in the skate clothing brands scene.

Ps: Great boards if you are looking for some!

Last Resort AB

Last Resort AB is a relatively new player in the skatewear scene. Founded in 2020 by Pontus Alv, the creative force behind Polar Skate Co. Last Resort AB focuses on creating skate shoes and apparel that are simple, functional, and devoid of unnecessary branding.

The brand's commitment to creating high-quality products that cater to the needs of skaters has made it a favorite among purists. Last Resort AB’s understated designs also appeal to those who prefer a more low-key, timeless aesthetic in their skate clothing.

Element

Element is a skatewear brand founded in 1992 by Johnny Schillereff, which started as a small, grassroots company with a commitment to environmentally conscious skateboarding.

Arguably one of the most fashionable skate clothing brands in this list, Element has truly put some efforts into their fashion lines all the while staying true to their skate community.

Element's aesthetic combines natural, earthy tones with bold graphics, reflecting its connection to the environment.

A recent Polo Ralph Lauren x Element collection has cemented Element's place in the fashion scene by reimagining classic garments coming straight from the Polo Country archives.

Independent

Independent Trucks was established in 1978 in Santa Cruz, California, and is also one of the most iconic brands in skateboarding.

Known primarily for its high-performance skateboard trucks, Independent has been a cornerstone of skate culture for decades. The brand's logo—a cross—has become synonymous with quality and reliability in the skate world and has been translated into many skatewear iterations.

In fact, while Independent is primarily focused on skate hardware, its apparel line has gained a strong following. The brand’s clothing, often featuring bold logos and classic designs, has a timeless appeal solidifying by its seemingly ubiquitous presence in every skate video imaginable.

Noon Goons

Noon Goons perfectly encapsulates the essence of Southern California skatewear scene. The brand is a vibrant mix of punk, hip-hop, surf, and skateboarding cultures that are deeply woven into Los Angeles's rich past and dynamic present.

As LA undergoes a cultural revival, Kurt Narmore’s streetwear label has distinguished itself as one of the few local brands adept at uniting these diverse cultural influences under a unified vision. Before launching Noon Goons in 2016, Narmore gained experience working with LA staples like Stüssy and American Apparel. His expertise in fabrics and production naturally led him to start creating clothes for friends and the local community.

Fun fact: The brand name, "Noon Goons," was inspired by a phrase from Narmore's mother, describing inexperienced surfers who show up at the beach midday, long after the seasoned pros have left.

Nike SB

After a few failed attempts at entering the skate market in the 90s, Nike decided to create a “specialized” division in 2002.

Nike SB was immediately entrusted to Sandy Bodecker, father of the SB Dunk and so many other models that revolutionized not only the sneaker market, but also pop culture. His vision, his ideas, his dynamism and his ability to go beyond the established order made him a pillar of streetwear history, creating around him an aura of sacredness that, however, he never felt the weight of. On the contrary, until the day of his untimely death, S.B. worked on countless high-profile projects, putting his skills and overwhelming passion at Nike's service.

As early sales fell well short of expectations, this Nike endeavour was initially met with skepticism from the skate community, afraid the skate scene and smalled indie brands would be washed away by a giant like Nike and diluting the culture to mere consumering, Nike SB continued to churn out Dunks in collaboration with artists, skateboarders, skatewear brands. Over time, these shoes born with the intention of “serving” a specific sport became a symbol of the 2000s, powerfully entering the collective imagination and helping to make Nike a great skate clothing and shoes brand.

With sure many more resourced at hand that most of the skatewear brands in this list, it is not to take for grated Nike SB’s ability to innovate their designs and technology in their shoes, all the while staying true to skateboarding’s roots.

Supreme

A skatewear brand many people might know for the fashion than for the skating is Supreme. Founded in 1994 by James Jebbia, the now legendary Supreme started as a small skate clothing shop in New York City and has since grown into one of the most influential streetwear brands in the world.

Supreme’s connection to skateboarding is evident in its collaborations with skate legends and its role in shaping the aesthetic of modern skatewear. Over the years the brand’s limited-edition drops and iconic box logo have made it a cultural phenomenon.

Supreme remains at the pinnacle of skate clothing and streetwear culture. The brand’s ability to create hype through scarcity and its collaborations with high-profile designers and artists have kept it relevant in an ever-changing fashion landscape. Supreme’s influence on skate clothing brands cannot be overstated, as it continues to set trends and push the boundaries of what skatewear can be.

Carhartt WIP

Carhartt, originally known for its Detroit-style durable workwear, launched its Work in Progress (WIP) line in 1994 to cater to the European fashion market sensibilities.

Carhartt WIP quickly became a favorite among skaters thanks to its rugged, no-nonsense designs that could withstand the demands of the wear and tear of skateboarding all thw while looking incredibly stylish.

Carhartt WIP continues to be a go-to brand for skaters who appreciate durable, well-made clothing. The brand’s collaborations with skate shops, artists, and designers have helped it maintain its relevance in both the skate and fashion worlds.

Just looking at their roster and video releases shows the amount of care they put into their skate community.

Primitive

When P. Rod decided to leave Plan B, the skateboarding world was beside itself. What board brand will he choose as his sponsor? Will he establish his own brand? Eventually Paul Rodriguez decided to play solo, starting the brand Primitive Skateboards.

It was time that proved him right and showed him, that founding his own skateboard brand was more than the right choice. In addition to a wonderful series of boards, Primitive has a small but fine collection of skate clothing apparel.

Primitive has become a major player in the skate clothing brands scene, thanks to its ability to blend skate culture with streetwear influences. The brand’s collaborations with artists, musicians, and other brands have kept it fresh and relevant, and its usual nod to popular cultural references in their lookbooks like Attack On Titan or the WWE, or Tupac, has been giving the skate clothing brand Primitive a loyal following among skaters and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Dickies

Dickies, originally a workwear brand, has also been embraced by the skate community for its durable and affordable clothing. The brand’s work pants, in particular, have become a staple in skate clothing scene thanks to their toughness and timeless style.

Simply put, Dickies has the great ability to bridge the gap between workwear and skatewear in ways that makes it an absolute essential in the wardrobe of any skater.

Antihero

Antihero was founded in 1995 by professional skateboarder Julien Stranger as a response to the commercialization of skateboarding. And if we look at how things have developed, Julien was definitely ahed of his time in realizing what was happening in and around skateboarding.

True to its mission, Antihero quickly became known for its raw, no-nonsense approach to skate culture, with an aesthetic that embraces the grittier side of the sport. With irreverent graphics and dark humor Antihero has made it a favorite among hardcore skaters. The ones you wouldn't see at the Olympics but in a sketchy city square doing some gnarly jumps off of double-digit stairs, to be clear.

Baker

Legendary skater Andrew Reynolds founded Baker Skateboards in 2000 and with it he channelled all his punk-rock way of life and rebellious attitude. Baker has a cult following thanks to its raw, unfiltered approach to skateboarding, both in its graphics and in the personalities of its team riders.

Baker’s apparel line is a direct reflection of its skateboarding roots. With bold graphics, including the iconic Baker logo, the brand’s clothing is designed for those who live and breathe skate culture. Baker’s influence on skate fashion is significant, as it continues to inspire a new generation of skaters and fashion enthusiasts with its unapologetic style.

Being seen as one of the most well respected skateboard companies for over 2 decades now, Baker has done a lot of big collaborations with other brands. Some of the more prominent collabs we’ve seen over the years are with Lakai, Emerica, Vans, DC, Volcom and even Trailer Park Boys.

Palace

For those who don't know, Palace, the iconic British streetwear brand, is originally a skate clothing brand. Founded in 2009 by Lev Tanju, Palace seamlessly blends the gritty authenticity of London’s skate culture with bold, irreverent designs that resonate beyond the skate park.

With its roots deeply entrenched in skateboarding, specifically a Southbank skatepark and a shabby apartment in Waterloo where Lev and his friends used to hang out, Palace has garnered a cult-like following, thanks to its unique mix of vintage sportswear aesthetics, sharp graphics, and playful yet provocative branding.

The brand’s perfected the art collaborations by teaming up with industry heavyweights like adidas and Ralph Lauren, just to name a few, that have only elevated its prestige, allowing to have truly transcended the sport.

Now Palace operates in a league of its own and very few others in creative apparel for skaters and streetwear aficionados.

Pop Trading Company

Pop Trading Company captures the soul of skateboard culture and translates it into elevated streetwear that radiates the true essence of Dutch fashion authenticity. Originating from Amsterdam's vibrant skate scene, this brand infuses their collections with the energy and creativity of the subculture.

Pop Trading Company's clothing combines functionality with contemporary design, embracing a refined aesthetic while honoring their skateboarding roots. From graphic tees to functional outerwear, to collabs with the likes of Paul Smith and others, their pieces reflect a sense of effortless style that resonates with skaters and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz Skateboards has been a revolutionary force in the skateboarding world since its inception.

As one of the oldest skateboard brands globally, it has witnessed every major era in skateboarding and continues to innovate today. Founded in the early 1970s by Richard Novak, Doug Haut, and Jay Shuirman, the brand's origins were somewhat accidental, beginning when the trio received an order for 500 skateboards from a bike shop in Hawaii. This marked the official start of Santa Cruz Skateboards, along with the creation of other iconic skate brands like Road Rider Wheels and Independent Truck.

During the 1970s, Santa Cruz played a pivotal role in shaping modern skateboarding by introducing wider, more stable boards and advanced polyurethane wheels.

The brand also developed its iconic logo and artistic deck graphics, largely thanks to artist Jim Phillips, whose work has become legendary in skate culture. Despite challenges in the 1980s, Santa Cruz persevered, partly through the influence of Thrasher Magazine.

Today, Santa Cruz Skateboards is renowned for blending modern and old-school designs also in their clothing lines. With its "Red Dot" and "Screaming Hand" logos still widely used on apparel and decks Santa Cruz is simply one of the most iconic skate clothing brands in the business.

