Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

A High-Tech Nike Air Max Made With Lots & Lots of Love

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

A lot of love went into Vaquera's Nike Air Max DN8 sneaker.

The brand's upcoming collaboration looks like someone took a clean white DN8 and kissed it all over, covering the advanced model in red lip prints, from the top to the Air-bubbled bottoms.

Shop Nike

And voila! The Vaquera Air Maxes were born.

Vaquera is in the business of making "fashion fan faction." It has earned a cult following for its viral shows and campy pieces, which often feature exaggerated details, spicy trompe-l'œil effects, and extreme proportions.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The label just served up a pair of slouchy Converse sneaker wedges. Now, its smooched-up Nikes are up next.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

After debuting during its Spring/Summer 2026 presentation in September, the Vaquera x Nike Air Max DN8 sneakers are now slated to release on December 12 through Nike's SNKRS app.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The price tag? $220 for the extra-romantic Air Maxes.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Mocha-Flavored Dunk Is as Tasty as It Is Ornate
  • Nike’s Luxe Leather Dunks Come Dressed for the Occasion
  • Nike’s Most Stylish Running Shoe Gets to Sit at the “Cool” Kids Table
  • Nike Turned Its Most Iconic Sneaker Into a Stitched-up Leather Masterpiece
What To Read Next
  • Willy Chavarria’s Powerhouse adidas Shoe Is a Combat-Boot Sneaker
  • Puffy Slippers Have Never Looked so Good
  • A High-Tech Nike Air Max Made With Lots & Lots of Love
  • These Dapper Boat Shoes Ain't Your Dad's Timbs
  • Nike’s Mocha-Flavored Dunk Is as Tasty as It Is Ornate
  • Salomon Trail Shoes Crossed Over to Culture. Salomon Snow Gear Is up Next (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now