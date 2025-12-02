A High-Tech Nike Air Max Made With Lots & Lots of Love

A lot of love went into Vaquera's Nike Air Max DN8 sneaker.

The brand's upcoming collaboration looks like someone took a clean white DN8 and kissed it all over, covering the advanced model in red lip prints, from the top to the Air-bubbled bottoms.

And voila! The Vaquera Air Maxes were born.

Vaquera is in the business of making "fashion fan faction." It has earned a cult following for its viral shows and campy pieces, which often feature exaggerated details, spicy trompe-l'œil effects, and extreme proportions.

The label just served up a pair of slouchy Converse sneaker wedges. Now, its smooched-up Nikes are up next.

After debuting during its Spring/Summer 2026 presentation in September, the Vaquera x Nike Air Max DN8 sneakers are now slated to release on December 12 through Nike's SNKRS app.

The price tag? $220 for the extra-romantic Air Maxes.

