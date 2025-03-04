Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

This Pile of Fabric? Vaquera's Take on the World's Most Famous Shoe

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers

Vaquera, one of the brightest and wildest stars in New York's uncategorizable fashion mix, does a sneaker collab as only Vaquera could. The Vaquera x Converse Chuck Taylor is, thus, barely a Chuck Taylor.

Debuted during Vaquera's Paris Fashion Week runway presentation on March 3, the Vaquera x Converse sneaker is still a Chuck, to be clear. It's just difficult to recognize as such.

Shop Converse

Shrouded by an adjustable pillar of canvas, the Vaquera Converse sneakers look pretty normal, if you start at their sole. Above that, things get a wee bit crazy.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The shoe's upper entirely vanishes in a pile of textile, which can be pulled up like a boot or worn slouchy like, er, a pair of pants. Inside, a hidden wedge sole for extra lift.

And, at the top, shoelaces secure the Vaquera Converse's height. Or not. Your call!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The boot-ish sneaker is not the knee-high Converse you once knew but it is quintessential Vaquera.

Backed by Dover Street Market Paris' brand development branch, which also oversees labels like ERL and Liberal Youth Ministry, Vaquera epitomizes a sense free expression similar to that of DSM's parent company, COMME des GARÇONS.

Even Vagquera's signature items, ostensibly its most grounded, overtly wear the label's evocative fingerprint. Consider the T-shirts fitted with external bras, for instance.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Vaquera's statement pieces, meanwhile, redefine the term.

At the Fall/Winter 2025 show where it debuted its Converse sneaker, for instance, Vaquera also sent out blazers snipped into crop-tops, reflective sweaters with necks so tall that they envelop the wearer's face, XXXXXL belts, and pearl necklaces large enough that you could jump rope with them. These are wearable enough to avoid categorization as costume but they retain the fun of playing dress-up.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The name of the game is: Fun. Free expression. Personality. Playfulness. Old codes ripped up, turned on their head, flipped inside out. Even Chuck Taylor ain't safe.

Shop Vaquera Here

VaqueraWomen Who TF T-Shirt
$105.00
Available in:
SM
VaqueraWomen Bra T-Shirt
$105.00
Available in:
XSSML
VaqueraWomen Diamante Bra T-Shirt
$130.00
Available in:
SML
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Converse's Insanely Rugged Dad Shoe Shouldn't Look This Good
    • Sneakers
  • The Hairy Revival of Converse’s Slip-on Skate Shoe by Tyler, the Creator
    • Sneakers
  • The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2024-25 Season
    • Sneakers
  • The Retro-Cool Low-Rise Converse Sneaker Has Officially Gone Luxe
    • Sneakers
  • IRAK's Hairy Converse Skate Shoe Was Built for Rainy Days
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Vans Made Skate-Worthy... Leather Flip Flops?
    • Sneakers
  • LA's Most Stylish Jog Takes on New Balance's Coolest Trail Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • In Lush "Hemp" Suede, Nike's Dunk Is Indeed Alive (& Dressing Well)
    • Sneakers
  • The adidas Samba Went & Got Its Tongue Pierced (Stripes, Too)
    • Sneakers
  • Stüssy Goes All Tasteful Frat
    • Style
  • This Pile of Fabric? Vaquera's Take on the World's Most Famous Shoe
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now