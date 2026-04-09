Arc'teryx's Luxury Line Has Never Looked Better — Or Bigger

Veilance’s mission has been in place for almost two decades. The label debuted back in 2009, Arc’teryx’s 20th year in the biz, with elegant GORE-TEX soft-shell blazers and long mackintosh coats defined by clean lines and a stark grey palette.

It’s pretty conclusive evidence that “quiet outdoors” is far from a new thing. It’s also a solid demonstration of Veilance’s lasting good taste, because we’re now onto the Spring/Summer 2026 season and there is once again a long GORE-TEX coat. The blazer? It’s still here, though shorter and made from Ondritex (a lightweight quick-drying fabric) to make it more spring-appropriate.

That's the thing about Veilance. Its core ideology may be unchanged but its look is evolving. Its palette now includes earthy green hues and purple pastels and its weatherproof tailoring is loosening up, becoming borderline baggy for the first time in nearly two decades. It's never looked better — or bigger.

It's not just looks, of course. Veilance's excellent womenswear line is releasing a flowing skirt also made from Ondritex alongside equally sculptural pleated pants and a loose A-line dress gently tailored so it’s only really fitted around the waist. These are built like proper trek gear, even featuring taped seams on the inner for weatherproofing, yet look like something from Phoebe Philo’s minimalist (and still much-loved) Celine. And everyone

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But while one half of Veilance’s clothing hides its technical capabilities behind tasteful tailoring, the other half is plainly performance-oriented. However, it’s more beautiful than any typical hiker's uniform.

Waterproof jackets like the Asset SL and Secant SL feel like evolutions of Arc’teryx staples like the Beta SL or Gamma hoodie, where small details like the concealed pocket zippers and slightly boxier fit amount to a refined final form. And that’s only helped by the lack of logos.

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Arc’teryx likes to make sure its branding is prominently displayed, giving products the final sign off from a world-leading outdoor label, meanwhile Veilance — just like all good quiet fashion labels from The Row to Lady White co.— eschews logos entirely.

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