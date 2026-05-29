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Travis Scott's Latest Nike Sneaker Is Every Bit as Fruity as It Is Fresh

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Travis Scott’s takes on Nike’s Air Jordan 1 have always been solid. Interesting enough to stand out, classic enough to know you’re wearing a legacy sneaker.

His latest version, “Shy Pink and Tropical Pink”, is the epitome of summer.

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The collaboration has notoriously been fun colored. His standouts of course, include a bit of  baby pink and red, or a contrastingly moody brown and pink. Either way, it’s pink and fun. 

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The real distinction between a Travis Scott AJ1 and a standard AJ1 is the playfulness, sure. But also that reversed swoosh on the side  is unmistakable. It’s the kind of detail that elevates a sneaker we’ve likely already seen in just about every colorway possible. 

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Having Scott’s, or his brand Cactus Jack’s, name on Jordan’s premier sneaker has always been a beacon of exclusivity. Especially back in the day, these babies would sell out at rapid speed and end up resale for quadruple the original price. Whether or not that's still the case is yet to be seen. 

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Regardless, you know you’re getting a damn good sneaker. Truly, the AJ1 can do no wrong. This colorway is set to release on Nike's website May 29.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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