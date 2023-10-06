Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Most Stylish GORE-TEX Jackets For Fall 2023

in StyleWords By Donovan Barnett

With spring showers looming on the horizon, waterproofing your wardrobe should be a shopping priority right now. And though there are a number of materials that can boast keeping wet weather and windchill at bay, few do it quite as well as GORE-TEX.

Introduced in the late ’60s by William (Bob) L. Gore, anything packing GORE-TEX is about as waterproof as garments get. Most impressive about the Teflon material, though, is its ability to let vapor and sweat escape while keeping you and your fit underneath out of harm's way, allowing for optimum temperature control.

It's a technology that was first adopted by mountaineering brands, applied to outdoor gear such as hiking jackets and winter boots. But while GORE-TEX has traditionally been associated with high-performance gear, the material has more popped up in the collections of brands far and wide, from Stüssy to Nike.

In appreciation of the infallible waterproof material and the man who invented it, we've rounded up a few of the top Fall GORE-TEX jackets to shop right now. Ranging from sports and high-tech brands such as C.P. Company and Veilance to the likes of Moncler and Goldwin, those looking to buy into GORE-TEX aren't short of options.

Scroll down to view some of the best GORE-TEX jackets in Fall 2023 below.

ACRONYM J96-GT Jacket Black

J96-GT Jacket

$1750

Acronym

Buy at Highsnobiety

True ACRONYM fans are well aware that the OG of techwear is an easy choice when deciding on a GORE-TEX jacket. But in true ACRONYM style, this is more than just a jacket and features a hood that converts into a bucket hat when removed from the collar.

The North Face Gore-Tex Mountain Jacket

Gore-Tex Mountain Jacket

$495

The North Face

Buy at Highsnobiety

The North Face and The Gore-Tex go together like peanut butter and jelly. An updated version of the outwear brand's most iconic jacket, the mountain jacket comes equipped with GORE-TEX 2L. If you're wondering, "What's GORE-TEX 2L all about?", think elevated breathability, unmatched durability, and hardcore waterproofing. Whether you're battling nature's whims on rugged trails or turning heads among the gorpcore aficionados at the office, this piece has you covered – literally.

Peak Performance Vertical GORE-TEX Pro Jacket

Vertical GORE-TEX Pro Jacket

$980

Peak Performance

Buy at Luisaviaroma

Whether or not you are headed to the slopes this season has very little to do with this Ski-ready jacket. Drenched in an icy-cool white, this Peak Performance piece channels some futuristic shield vibes against the fickle elements. Merging GORE-TEX PRO with GORE-TEX Stretch and C-KNIT™ technology, it not only boasts absolute weather resistance but also flexes its eco-conscious side with its recycled materials. And that three-way adjustable hood? Chef's kiss.

Arc'teryx Beta 2L Insulated Jacket

Beta 2L Insulated Jacket

$980

Arc'teryx

Buy at Luisaviaroma

When the chat turns to GORE-TEX, you know Arc'teryx is about to dominate the convo. This jacket? A savior for the trailblazers still keen on conquering hikes as temps drop. Think of it as the upgraded Beta Jacket—amped with Coreloft insulation that's generously packed around the torso but tapered on the sleeves. The result? Core warmth meets impeccable temperature regulation and moisture management. And even if Mother Nature decides to throw a wet curveball, this gem keeps you toastier than a campfire. With its athletic silhouette, it promises maximum freedom to move. In the world of jackets, going Arc'teryx is always a power move.

Goldwin Act Gore-Tex Paclite Field Coat

Image on Highsnobiety

Act Gore-Tex Paclite Field Coat

$720

Goldwin

Buy at Matches

Lightweight, minimal, and functional. What more can you ask for? Goldwin is another brand in the outwear meta that you can consistently rely on for quality weather-ready jackets that you can keep in your rotation year after year. The loose fit of the jacket is excellent for layering. Say you've crafted the perfect office fit to impress your crush. But Berlin's rain, wind, and ice could put a damper on your meticulously curated selection. Throw this jacket over your fit, and you'll have a lot less to worry about.  

Nike Trail Jacket

Image on Highsnobiety

Trail Jacket

$190

Nike

Buy at ssense

You don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to get a quality GORE-TEX jacket. Nike blesses with a much more accessible outerwear staple at a price that is easy to swallow.

66°NORTH Hornstrandir Jacket

Image on Highsnobiety

Hornstrandir Jacket

$750

66°NORTH

Buy at ssense

If you're vibing with GORE-TEX but craving a splash of color, then 66°NORTH's got the drip. Crafted by athletes for athletes, Hornstrandir isn't just a jacket; it's a performance titan. Its hybrid design, blending GORE-TEX Pro 3L with agile stretch panels, is like armored waterproof elegance that flows with every move. Whether you're city commuting or pushing athletic boundaries, Hornstrandir stands as the apex of today's shell tech.

adidas Myshelter GORE-TEX Jacket

Myshelter GORE-TEX Jacket

$450

adidas

Buy at Luisaviaroma

Black GORE-TEX jackets have got me feeling like Batman as the cities get darker and colder during the Fall months. Aside from the impressive weatherproof features built for hiking on rainy days, adidas sleek design gives you some cool points while traversing Gotham. I am sure my Catwoman would approve. 

Moncler Grenoble Printed GORE-TEX Jacket

Printed GORE-TEX Jacket

$1720

Moncler Grenoble

Buy at Mr Porter

Facing off with Fall's fickle weather? Moncler's got your back, armed to the teeth with tech. Dive into this jacket, crafted from a triple-layered GORE-TEX® shell that's not just wind- and waterproof but breathes easy, too. And those YKK® AquaGuard® zips? Consider them your front-line defense against the damp.

C.P. Company Metropolis Gore-Tex Jacket

Image on Highsnobiety

Metropolis Gore-Tex jacket

$1376

C.P. Company

Buy at Matches

Veteran status in the style stakes? That's C.P. Company for you when we're talking elite outerwear. Dive into this mid-length marvel from the Metropolis Series, boasting Gore-Tex 3L Infinium: a fabric that's not only breathable but armed with a waterproof membrane, fortified further by taped seams. Quick to dry and robust against the wind, this piece is decked out with a detachable hood, a suave stand-up collar, and a zip that runs the length, all behind a trusty wind flap.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

We Recommend
  • green sneakers
    Green Is the Color of Spring & These Sneakers Are Proof
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Level Up Your Outerwear with these Varsity Gems
    • Selects
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    These Luggage Options Are an Airport Flex
    • Style
  • best sunglasses
    14 Pairs of Sunglasses to Get You Through Summer
    • Accessories
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Packable Jacket Is Your Secret Weapon This Season
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • gore-tex jackets
    The Most Stylish GORE-TEX Jackets For Fall 2023
    • Style
  • Adidas SPEZIAL has revealed information for its latest 2023 sneaker exhibition.
    adidas Has Another Very SPEZIAL Exhibition Coming
    • Sneakers
  • designer scarves luxury scarves
    The Wrap-Up: 17 Luxury Scarves For Fall
    • Style
  • Crocs has released a pair of Classic Cowboy Boots for Fall/Winter 2023.
    Giddy Up For Crocs’ Cowboy Booties!
    • Sneakers
  • Kanye "Ye" West wears a grey bomber jacket, grey pants, and socks
    Everything to Know About Kanye West's Next Album
    • Culture
  • Veneda Carter's F/W 2023 Jewelry Collection
    Veneda Carter’s Fall ‘23 Jewelry Collection Is a Rough-Cut Gem
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023