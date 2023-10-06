The Most Stylish GORE-TEX Jackets For Fall 2023

With spring showers looming on the horizon, waterproofing your wardrobe should be a shopping priority right now. And though there are a number of materials that can boast keeping wet weather and windchill at bay, few do it quite as well as GORE-TEX.

Introduced in the late ’60s by William (Bob) L. Gore, anything packing GORE-TEX is about as waterproof as garments get. Most impressive about the Teflon material, though, is its ability to let vapor and sweat escape while keeping you and your fit underneath out of harm's way, allowing for optimum temperature control.

It's a technology that was first adopted by mountaineering brands, applied to outdoor gear such as hiking jackets and winter boots. But while GORE-TEX has traditionally been associated with high-performance gear, the material has more popped up in the collections of brands far and wide, from Stüssy to Nike.

In appreciation of the infallible waterproof material and the man who invented it, we've rounded up a few of the top Fall GORE-TEX jackets to shop right now. Ranging from sports and high-tech brands such as C.P. Company and Veilance to the likes of Moncler and Goldwin, those looking to buy into GORE-TEX aren't short of options.

Scroll down to view some of the best GORE-TEX jackets in Fall 2023 below.

ACRONYM J96-GT Jacket Black

True ACRONYM fans are well aware that the OG of techwear is an easy choice when deciding on a GORE-TEX jacket. But in true ACRONYM style, this is more than just a jacket and features a hood that converts into a bucket hat when removed from the collar.

The North Face Gore-Tex Mountain Jacket

The North Face and The Gore-Tex go together like peanut butter and jelly. An updated version of the outwear brand's most iconic jacket, the mountain jacket comes equipped with GORE-TEX 2L. If you're wondering, "What's GORE-TEX 2L all about?", think elevated breathability, unmatched durability, and hardcore waterproofing. Whether you're battling nature's whims on rugged trails or turning heads among the gorpcore aficionados at the office, this piece has you covered – literally.

Peak Performance Vertical GORE-TEX Pro Jacket

Whether or not you are headed to the slopes this season has very little to do with this Ski-ready jacket. Drenched in an icy-cool white, this Peak Performance piece channels some futuristic shield vibes against the fickle elements. Merging GORE-TEX PRO with GORE-TEX Stretch and C-KNIT™ technology, it not only boasts absolute weather resistance but also flexes its eco-conscious side with its recycled materials. And that three-way adjustable hood? Chef's kiss.

Arc'teryx Beta 2L Insulated Jacket

When the chat turns to GORE-TEX, you know Arc'teryx is about to dominate the convo. This jacket? A savior for the trailblazers still keen on conquering hikes as temps drop. Think of it as the upgraded Beta Jacket—amped with Coreloft insulation that's generously packed around the torso but tapered on the sleeves. The result? Core warmth meets impeccable temperature regulation and moisture management. And even if Mother Nature decides to throw a wet curveball, this gem keeps you toastier than a campfire. With its athletic silhouette, it promises maximum freedom to move. In the world of jackets, going Arc'teryx is always a power move.

Goldwin Act Gore-Tex Paclite Field Coat

Act Gore-Tex Paclite Field Coat $720 Goldwin Buy at Matches

Lightweight, minimal, and functional. What more can you ask for? Goldwin is another brand in the outwear meta that you can consistently rely on for quality weather-ready jackets that you can keep in your rotation year after year. The loose fit of the jacket is excellent for layering. Say you've crafted the perfect office fit to impress your crush. But Berlin's rain, wind, and ice could put a damper on your meticulously curated selection. Throw this jacket over your fit, and you'll have a lot less to worry about.

Nike Trail Jacket

You don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to get a quality GORE-TEX jacket. Nike blesses with a much more accessible outerwear staple at a price that is easy to swallow.

66°NORTH Hornstrandir Jacket

If you're vibing with GORE-TEX but craving a splash of color, then 66°NORTH's got the drip. Crafted by athletes for athletes, Hornstrandir isn't just a jacket; it's a performance titan. Its hybrid design, blending GORE-TEX Pro 3L with agile stretch panels, is like armored waterproof elegance that flows with every move. Whether you're city commuting or pushing athletic boundaries, Hornstrandir stands as the apex of today's shell tech.

adidas Myshelter GORE-TEX Jacket

Black GORE-TEX jackets have got me feeling like Batman as the cities get darker and colder during the Fall months. Aside from the impressive weatherproof features built for hiking on rainy days, adidas sleek design gives you some cool points while traversing Gotham. I am sure my Catwoman would approve.

Moncler Grenoble Printed GORE-TEX Jacket

Facing off with Fall's fickle weather? Moncler's got your back, armed to the teeth with tech. Dive into this jacket, crafted from a triple-layered GORE-TEX® shell that's not just wind- and waterproof but breathes easy, too. And those YKK® AquaGuard® zips? Consider them your front-line defense against the damp.

C.P. Company Metropolis Gore-Tex Jacket

Veteran status in the style stakes? That's C.P. Company for you when we're talking elite outerwear. Dive into this mid-length marvel from the Metropolis Series, boasting Gore-Tex 3L Infinium: a fabric that's not only breathable but armed with a waterproof membrane, fortified further by taped seams. Quick to dry and robust against the wind, this piece is decked out with a detachable hood, a suave stand-up collar, and a zip that runs the length, all behind a trusty wind flap.

