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Vans’ Splattered Sneaker Proves a Little Mess Goes a Long Way

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

More and more, we are seeing sneaker drops resembling something you’d pluck out of a thrift bin. That’s not to say that’s a bad thing, because let’s face it, they are definitely more exciting.

​It works particularly well for Vans’ Old Skool 36. Enter the “Paint Splatter” version.​

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It looks like it sounds. Paint splatters cover the upper, in an intentionally beautiful way, of course. Other than that “mishap”, the Old Skool charm remains. Literally, this is just an Old Skool that’s been put out to work.​

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That’s what’s always stood out about Vans; it’s one of the few brands that has mastered the formula of its sneakers looking better with wear and tear. The skater effect, through and through.​

Vans
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With fewer releases looking like stereotypical sneakers and more becoming sneaker loafers, sneaker mules or even sneaker mary-janes. It’s nice to see Vans sticking with the classics. Sometimes there’s just very little need to revamp what’s already seen as a fan favorite.​

What were you painting, you ask? Something red and white. That’s what you’ll find splattered across your toes.​

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The beauty of already-destroyed sneakers lies in the lack of precaution. Go ahead, paint to your heart’s content.​

shop vans old skool 36
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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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