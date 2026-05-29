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adidas’ Summer Soccer Sneaker Is a Certified Goal

Written by Patrick Grady in SneakersThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)

Looking for a great summer sneaker that’s not the overly-populated Samba, Spezial, or Gazelle? Not easy, but adidas has something new to offer that may be of interest.

If you’re not already familiar, get to know the Mundial Goal Soccer Shoes.

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Classic adidas colorways, classic adidas aesthetic, but this one’s an ode to all the soccer enthusiasts out there. Especially the goalies.

With a soft split-suede leather upper, the Mundial stands out thanks to its soccer-inspired curves around the toe. From the front, you could easily mistake these for a cleat. From the side, it’s all sneaker, with an elongated gum sole at the rear that’s just the right amount of extra.

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And speaking of elongated, that tongue is another nod to soccer, but don’t get it twisted, this has just as much street appeal as it does on the pitch.

If you do intend to partake in a kick-about, you’re more than covered. Thanks to the non-marking outsole, there’s no excuse for slippin’ n’ slidin’ around the place. 

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We’re cosplaying as soccer players this summer, haven’t you heard?

shop adidas mundial goal soccer shoe

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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