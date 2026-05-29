adidas’ Summer Soccer Sneaker Is a Certified Goal

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Looking for a great summer sneaker that’s not the overly-populated Samba, Spezial, or Gazelle? Not easy, but adidas has something new to offer that may be of interest.

If you’re not already familiar, get to know the Mundial Goal Soccer Shoes.

Classic adidas colorways, classic adidas aesthetic, but this one’s an ode to all the soccer enthusiasts out there. Especially the goalies.

With a soft split-suede leather upper, the Mundial stands out thanks to its soccer-inspired curves around the toe. From the front, you could easily mistake these for a cleat. From the side, it’s all sneaker, with an elongated gum sole at the rear that’s just the right amount of extra.

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And speaking of elongated, that tongue is another nod to soccer, but don’t get it twisted, this has just as much street appeal as it does on the pitch.

If you do intend to partake in a kick-about, you’re more than covered. Thanks to the non-marking outsole, there’s no excuse for slippin’ n’ slidin’ around the place.

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We’re cosplaying as soccer players this summer, haven’t you heard?

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