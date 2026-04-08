Tom Holland Is an Autumn. So Is Vuori (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Holland has finally revealed his big secret: he’s an autumnal color palette. “When I was a kid, my mom took me over to her friend's house, who does that color test thing where they drape all these different [fabric hues] on you. I found out I was an autumnal person and have stuck very religiously to that,” he explains on a video call, pointing to his earthy brown T-shirt. It’s this core memory that bubbles up as the Spider-Man star considers his path toward a new multi-year brand ambassadorship with Vuori, the trendy activewear label that began as a range of graphic tees and has since become “one of the hottest names in fashion” per the New York Times.

The simple answer might be that Vuori is chock full of the kind of burnt orange, rusty red, and deep green hues that make Holland’s autumnal heart sing, but the bond goes deeper. His odyssey from casual Vuori shopper — a pit stop into their LA pop-up in 2024 racked up three billion TikTok views — to becoming the star of its their Spring 2026 campaign is a story of being in the right place at the wrong time, a bit of distance to work on themselves, and, finally, a perfect match.

The actor and entrepreneur first met Vuori’s founder and CEO, Joe Kudla, about five years ago and immediately offered himself up as brand ambassador, but the moment wasn’t quite right; the upstart young label was still finding its footing and not ready to commit to that kind of partnership yet. “A few years down the line, they called me up, and here we are,” explains Holland with a grin.

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Linking with an athletic clothing label feels like a natural fit for the health-conscious and fashion-curious Brit. When he isn’t busy tumbling around in big-budget action movies, Holland has launched a non-alcoholic beer brand, BERO, appeared in Prada campaigns (before stepping into a role as global ambassador for Prada Beauty), and built a reputation as an avid golfer — even winning the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am in 2024 alongside pro Tommy Fleetwood.

This passion for perfecting his backswing forms the narrative arc of Vuori’s cinematic short film, “Play It As It Lies,” which accompanies the Holland-starring Spring 2026 campaign. Taking its cue from a golf rule requiring players to hit the ball wherever it comes to rest, the ad sees Holland navigating a series of unexpected challenges to reach his brothers (and best mates) on the green at a picturesque course in Comporta, Portugal, for a match. The film is a family affair, as Harry Holland co-created and co-directed the spot with Tom, even cameoing alongside Sam and Paddy as they all greet Tom in the final seconds, golf clubs in hand and ready for a sibling showdown.

As he settles into his new partnership with Vuori, Holland sat down with Highsnobiety for an exclusive first look at the film — and spilled the (English breakfast) tea on which of his brothers he can’t stand losing to on the green.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

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In the film, you're working with all of your brothers. What made this project feel different compared to other productions you’ve been involved in?

I've worked with my brother, Harry, for over a decade now on all sorts of different things, but this is the first time I've worked with him as a director in a professional capacity. What's so nice about this film is that as much as it's my story, it's also Harry's: he's very active and into golf, and he's a strong believer in cinema and using environments to tell a story. He was the perfect fit. And it's hard for me to take one brother away on a job with me without taking the others, so I asked Paddy and Sam if they wanted to feature in it, and they were happy to.

You go on golf trips together all the time. How competitive do you all get?

This is probably a little bit of a downfall in our character as people. We are very competitive. I'd say Paddy is the most chill out of the four of us. Sam is competitive, but the most competitive match would be between Harry and me — not because we're the best golfers, but because I would happily lose to Sam or Paddy. But if I lose to Harry, that will ruin my day.

Who wins more? You or Harry?

Being completely honest, Harry wins more. Harry has a better mindset, and I can capitulate quite easily on the golf course, whereas Harry can steady the ship. Maybe that's one of the reasons why I found success in the world of acting: I'm a very emotional person, and sometimes my emotions get the better of me on the golf course.

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You’re always quite physically active in your acting roles. What is it about being active that drives you, beyond just performance?

I love the challenge of starting the day with something you don't necessarily want to do and ultimately achieving it. I like working out in the mornings because it feels like the hardest part of the day is done. I begrudgingly get out of bed, throw on my Vuori kit and go to the gym. By the time I'm there, I can be relatively focused and disciplined, but I'm not some guy that's like, “I'm up, I have my protein shake, I have my creatine. I’m ready to go.” I’m not like that at all.

The film is centered on the golf rule to “play it as it lies.” How do you relate to this idea in your personal life?

The notion in life of “play it as it lies” is that there are some things beyond your control; you can either face them head-on or let them become a problem. What I love about golf is that it's a game of strategy as much as it is a game of skill. Sometimes you might find yourself in a divot, and you can decide whether you go for glory and take the risky shot or play the safe shot and knock it out.

This strategic conundrum you constantly find yourself in on the golf course has been very valuable to me as someone navigating a life of fame and success in the movie industry, because there are ups and downs. It's inevitable in anyone's career. Look at the most successful people, from directors to actors, across the world — there's no one who's just had hit after hit after hit. And if there are, I'd love to meet them.

Sometimes you find yourself in a bush.

Of course. Sometimes you find yourself in a bush, and it's not the end of the world. There's always a way out.