Highsnobiety
The Spider-Man Wears Prada

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture
Prada / David Sims
Remember the old adage, famously uttered by Uncle Ben in the original Spider-Man, "With great power comes great responsibility?"

Tom Holland seems to be taking the wise words to heart, lending his face to a very noble cause: fashion.

The star of 2021's ultra lucrative Spider-Man: No Way Home fronts Prada's Spring/Summer 2022 campaign, lensed by photographer David Sims.

Joining the ranks of other Handsome Famous Thespians who've modeled for the Italian house (most notably a young Willem Dafoe and Joaquin Phoenix), Holland delivers a flawless performance as Prada's leading man.

Accompanying the imagery is a brief video that, judging from comments on Prada's Instagram, has sent Holland super-fans into near cardiac arrest.

The video in question shows the British actor getting dressed, undressing, and ultimately putting on clothes again.

"OH MY GOD I AM OUT OF BREATH," a top comment on the clip reads, followed by a slew of similarly hyperbolic sentiments.

Holland has stolen the spotlight for more than reprising his role as Peter Parker. Last summer, he and Zendaya — who stars opposite Holland as Mary Jane Watson — took their IRL relationship public.

Perhaps thanks to the duo's romance, Holland has also been linked to Euphoria, the Zendaya-starring drama that's been a similarly hot topic as of late.

Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya's co-star, recently hinted that Holland would appear on the HBO Max show, fueling pre-existing rumors of a potential Tom cameo.

"I really feel like we just need Spider-Man to come in and save the day... Euphoria meets the MCU," she said in an interview for IMDB.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
