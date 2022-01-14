The Spider-Man Wears Prada
Remember the old adage, famously uttered by Uncle Ben in the original Spider-Man, "With great power comes great responsibility?"
Tom Holland seems to be taking the wise words to heart, lending his face to a very noble cause: fashion.
The star of 2021's ultra lucrative Spider-Man: No Way Home fronts Prada's Spring/Summer 2022 campaign, lensed by photographer David Sims.
Joining the ranks of other Handsome Famous Thespians who've modeled for the Italian house (most notably a young Willem Dafoe and Joaquin Phoenix), Holland delivers a flawless performance as Prada's leading man.
Accompanying the imagery is a brief video that, judging from comments on Prada's Instagram, has sent Holland super-fans into near cardiac arrest.
The video in question shows the British actor getting dressed, undressing, and ultimately putting on clothes again.
"OH MY GOD I AM OUT OF BREATH," a top comment on the clip reads, followed by a slew of similarly hyperbolic sentiments.
Holland has stolen the spotlight for more than reprising his role as Peter Parker. Last summer, he and Zendaya — who stars opposite Holland as Mary Jane Watson — took their IRL relationship public.
Perhaps thanks to the duo's romance, Holland has also been linked to Euphoria, the Zendaya-starring drama that's been a similarly hot topic as of late.
Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya's co-star, recently hinted that Holland would appear on the HBO Max show, fueling pre-existing rumors of a potential Tom cameo.
"I really feel like we just need Spider-Man to come in and save the day... Euphoria meets the MCU," she said in an interview for IMDB.