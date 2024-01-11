As Breakup Rumors Swirl, Tom Holland Goes Back to Basics

Tom Holland knows the world of high fashion, but at the end of the day, he’s just a guy who wants his cotton joggers and heathered t-shirts. Don’t we all, deep down?

Ahead of a trip to New York City for the Tribeca Film Festival, Holland went shopping at trendy athleisure label Vuori in Los Angeles — three billion views on TikTok and counting — because even movie stars wanna be comfy.

Wearing the simplest and sorta rumpled white t-shirt over black jeans and shiny black shoes, Holland looks like a man on a mission. Or maybe he’s just looking for something easy, because things might be complicated right now for Holland and girlfriend Zendaya.

On the same day that Holland sought out his new wardrobe of comfy clothes, fans speculated that something might be up with the couple after Zendaya unfollowed Holland on Instagram. To be clear, though, she unfollowed everyone, so Zendaya might just be cleaning house on her social media ahead of the April release of her latest movie, Challengers.

Holland still follows her but that didn’t stop stans from worrying about their current relationship status.

For instance, one person wrote, “Neither of them have reacted to each other's posts on IG since October so I wonder if it is more than a movie publicity thing.”

As a pretty chill celeb couple, it seems fairly unlikely that the rumors are true. And given how fashion-forward his partner is, Holland shopping at uber-basic Vuori is sort of refreshing by comparison.

There’s nothing wrong with basic basics, let’s get that straight. Let’s not forget that a well-fitting t-shirt and sweats are maybe even more valuable than a pricey red carpet look.

OK, maybe it's not not entirely basic: Vuori running shorts start at $68 while a long sleeve crewneck shirt with a little side zipper pocket is $110, so it's a bit of a splurge for ordinary folk, though maybe not for Spider Man.

In any case, back to our possibly heartbroken and certainly comfy king, Tom olland.

Since Holland showed up in Manhattan for the aforementioned film festival just a day later, it’s just as likely that he was shopping for some easy travel clothes as he was a pair of sweats to drown his alleged relationship sorrows in.

Let’s not write Tom and Zendaya off just yet but instead take this as the reminder we all need to refresh our t-shirt drawer for the new year.