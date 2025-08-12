Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
WEWILL Make Good Clothes

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
wewill / Masahiro Shimazaki
WEWILL's name sounds like a promise. And, truly, the Japanese brand is on a simple, single-minded mission. WEWILL produces little other than purposeful, wearable garments.

Its Fall/Winter 2025 collection is a neat encapsulation of its entire approach, in one concise capsule.

Designer Hidetaka Fukuzono graduated from the prestigious Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp in 2002. For nearly two decades, he toiled behind the scenes at several domestic fashion labels. WEWILL, debuted in late 2017, is his most personal endeavor.

Here, Fukuzono channels clothing instincts of the purest sort, enlivened by sparse imagery that leaves little to the imagination.

WEWILL's FW25 lookbook situates its models in a plain, empty room. Every choice, from fit to fabrication, is laid bare. No hiding anything.

Not that WEWILL has reason to be bashful. Its harrington-style zippered jackets are obviously stylish, its tailoring is dialed in, and its trousers are full enough to affect an air of louche sophistication but not so relaxed as to be unkempty. Even its washed-out jeans are creased.

Therein lies the WEWILL difference. Calmly quality clothes humbly amped up by perceptive personality. Note the bomber cut from a neppy fabric that resembles a fleece sweater's brushed interior and graphic layers, the sole printed pieces in the collection, that call out to the title track from The Avalanche's seminal album Since I Left You.

A great listen, even after all these years.

In that way, a good album is like a good piece of clothing. You can always come back to it.

