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adidas’ Mossy Green Sneaker Is No Samba, and That’s the Point

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 5

This is no Samba. And despite the name, it’s not your everyday Spezial, either.

The adidas Gralfy SPZL is what happens when the ever-reliable Spezial formula finally gets a grown-up, elevated remix.

shop adidas Gralfy SPZL

Right from the first look, the full suede upper sets the mood. Mossy green and a dash of aurora ivy keep things clean, while the gum sole does what gum soles do best: keep it classic, but ultra wearable anywhere. This is an adidas low-rise sneaker, after all.

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The silhouette nods to Spezial heritage, but everything is a little crisper, a little sleeker, like someone took your favorite retro and put it in a tailored suit.

With a fresh, golden embossed Gralfy logo on the side, it’s clear it’s paving its own path. The Gralfy SPZL isn’t here for hype or headlines, but it’s the sneaker that always seems to end up in the best rooms. That green with denim shorts in the summer? Job done.

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For anyone who’s been waiting for adidas to finally offer a Spezial that’s more refined than recycled, this is it. Classic, but just interesting enough.

shop adidas

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