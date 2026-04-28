adidas’ Pink Mary Jane Is Its Most Ballet-y Ballerina Sneaker Yet

This might be adidas' most ballet-worthy ballerina sneaker yet.

The adidas Samba Jane looks Swan Lake-ready on a normal day. But the latest arrives in silky satin uppers dressed in a pretty "Sandy Pink" scheme, basically a design that leans heavily into the traditional ballet shoe look, construction and all.

Of course, it keeps its signature Mary Jane strap and the Samba's rubber soles, as seen in previous versions ("aged" leather iterations included).

But this particular pink pair is the epitome of a ballet sneaker. The perfect "sneakerina," if you will.

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And even better, it didn't come alone. adidas has also designed a second satin pair in blue. Both colorways are now available on adidas Hong Kong's website for around $100.

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