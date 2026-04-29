Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Even in Electric Pink, the Classic Nike Dad Stepper Doesn’t Lose Its Cool

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Nike’s Zoom Vomero 5 is proof that the right sneaker can make any day feel like an event. 

This isn’t your dad’s running shoe (unless your dad was way ahead of the curve). Mesh, real and synthetic leather, and that unmistakable plastic cage on the side? It’s retro runner DNA with a serious upgrade built for beyond the treadmill.

shop nike Zoom Vomero 5

Underfoot, Air Zoom cushioning means every step’s got bounce, less “tempo run,” more “grocery store flex.” The rubber outsole is all grip, all the time, whether you’re navigating the track or pacing the aisles for your favorite snacks. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
NIKE
1 / 3

Reflective hits catch the light just right, making sure you get noticed, even after dark. ‘Cause a color this bold isn’t meant to be hidden.

Speaking of which, that bubblegum like pink is the showstopper here, there’s nothing shy about it. The Vomero 5 isn’t here to conform to “quiet luxury” or to subtly blend in. It’s for anyone whose sneaker rotation could use a little more chaos, a lot more personality, and zero apologies. Icon status, with a twist.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Zoom Vomero 5 is available for $170 on Nike's website.

shop nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Patrick Grady
Shopping WriterPatrick reports on emerging trends and drops for Highsnobiety.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • In Messing With Its Most Recognizable Sneaker, Nike Is Playing With Fire
  • In Olive Green, Nike's Zippered Air Max Is Earth-Toned Perfection
  • Nike’s Wonderfully Textural Dad Shoe Is an N7 Gem
  • Nike’s Olive-Toned Slipper Sneaker Looks Crazy Good
What To Read Next
  • Why Doesn't Anyone Notice When Japan's Biggest Brands Collab?
  • How Women Are Reclaiming the "Lipstick Effect" Through Jewelry
  • This Quiet Luxury Football Kit Is for Everyone
  • Who’s the Brand Behind The $1,000 Jordan Jacket?
  • This Workwear Is Meant to Be Worked In
  • Nike’s Sleeper Soccer Shoe Can Not Be Sidelined
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now