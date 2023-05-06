When Did Will Poulter Start Looking Good?

Quick question: When did Will Poulter start looking this good? And I'm not just talking about his physical appearance (as he is more attractive and undoubtedly buffer than when I last noticed him). But I'm talking about his style, too.

While stopping by Good Morning America on May 5, the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 actor stopped to greet fans in a pretty solid 'fit and crutches. Though no public statement has been made about his injury, we're hoping for a speedy recovery for Poulter.

As for Poulter's ensemble, the Midsommar actor wore an olive green turtleneck paired with some brown cargos with flap-like pockets. And for the finisher, Poulter opted for some classic and cozy Arizona Birks for footwear, coordinated with green socks to keep the look cohesive.

Not even an injury could stop Poulter from getting this 'fit off.

Now, Poulter's earth-toned look naturally prompted me to dig up past outfits, and I must say: I was not disappointed at all.

The newest MCU face had a stylish Louis Vuitton moment at the world premiere of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. Before that, he hit up Omega's James Bond event last November in a simple all-black suit by A COLD WALL*.

And I can't leave out the seemingly pleated Issey Miyake number at 2022's DOPESICK screening.

Poulter is also no stranger to fashion week, having attended a fair share of Thom Browne presentations and other shows put on by dunhill and Prada.

I've yet to uncover whether a stylist is working with Poulter on his looks or if the actor — as the internet might say — just knows how "put it on."

Nonetheless, the one nicknamed "Eyebrows" by social media — though, he still flaunts his distinctively arched brows with the utmost confidence — looks undoubtedly good. Wake up and embrace the glow-up, people.