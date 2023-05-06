Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

When Did Will Poulter Start Looking Good?

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Quick question: When did Will Poulter start looking this good? And I'm not just talking about his physical appearance (as he is more attractive and undoubtedly buffer than when I last noticed him). But I'm talking about his style, too.

While stopping by Good Morning America on May 5, the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 actor stopped to greet fans in a pretty solid 'fit and crutches. Though no public statement has been made about his injury, we're hoping for a speedy recovery for Poulter.

As for Poulter's ensemble, the Midsommar actor wore an olive green turtleneck paired with some brown cargos with flap-like pockets. And for the finisher, Poulter opted for some classic and cozy Arizona Birks for footwear, coordinated with green socks to keep the look cohesive.

Not even an injury could stop Poulter from getting this 'fit off.

Now, Poulter's earth-toned look naturally prompted me to dig up past outfits, and I must say: I was not disappointed at all.

The newest MCU face had a stylish Louis Vuitton moment at the world premiere of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. Before that, he hit up Omega's James Bond event last November in a simple all-black suit by A COLD WALL*.

And I can't leave out the seemingly pleated Issey Miyake number at 2022's DOPESICK screening.

Poulter is also no stranger to fashion week, having attended a fair share of Thom Browne presentations and other shows put on by dunhill and Prada.

I've yet to uncover whether a stylist is working with Poulter on his looks or if the actor — as the internet might say — just knows how "put it on."

Nonetheless, the one nicknamed "Eyebrows" by social media — though, he still flaunts his distinctively arched brows with the utmost confidence — looks undoubtedly good. Wake up and embrace the glow-up, people.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    For Some Reason, Jared Leto’s Still Wearing His Cat Costume

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Kendrick Lamar's "To Pimp A Butterfly" Special Edition Vinyl Is Gucci-Cladded

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Usher? Chris Brown? What's Going On??

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    F1 Drivers' Miami Race Style, Ranked from Best to Worst

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    When Did Will Poulter Start Looking Good?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    New Balance's 2023 Grey Day Is Stacked

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023