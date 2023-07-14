Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Next Generation of Entertainers Is Fighting for Its Future

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture

This story was published on May 5, 2023 and updated on July 14

For the first time in over 60 years, the unions that represent screenwriters and actors are simultaneously striking. On July 13, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) joined the picket line, standing side-by-side with the Writer's Guild of America (WGA), which has been striking since May.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This is more than a headline. The strike doesn't just affect actors and entertainment writers — it affects everyone.

Until the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), a conglomerate of the industry's largest content producers and their subsidiaries, meets the WGA and SAG's demands or a compromise is struck, production on scripted television and films is completely paused. Actors and writers are not allowed to promote forthcoming projects —  via press junkets, interviews, panels, and participation in premieres (looking at you, Barbie) — IRL or on social media.

If you even slightly enjoy television, theater, or movies, let alone if you're a member of the working class, the 2023 writers and actors strike impacts you.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

It's worth pausing here to iterate that we're in complete support of both SAG and the WGA. Not only are their demands reasonable but they're part of the lifeblood of the entertainment industry, especially young writers and performers, who are shaping entertainment's next generation.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

"It's an honor to be on the picket line," Lily Houghton, WGA member and TV/film writer, told Highsnobiety. "When I first got my WGA card, I was like, 'Oh my god, my golden ticket.' The fact that I'm considered a writer is insane to me. I don't take one day for granted.

"Writing can be such a solitary job but on the picket line, we're all in it together."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

"This strike is us as writers actively fighting for presence and respect," said Dylan Guerra, a two-year WGA member. "We're trying to secure a real, living wage from these corporations that have a chokehold on our ability to create."

All 11,000 writers in the WGA and 160,000 actors in SAG are pushing to get the AMPTP to acquiesce to a litany of reasonable demands, ranging from big picture asks like fair wages to more specific solicitations.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

For example, "One of the reasons we're striking, which is really important to writers at my level, is to expand writer's rooms," Guerra explained. "We want to ensure that writer's rooms are larger and encompass more people of various levels. Studios push for mini-rooms, especially for things like limited series, which means fewer writers.

"This strike has major implications for younger writers, writers of color, queer writers. The hole in the funnel is tiny and it's only getting smaller. "

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

"My life [as a TV writer] probably sounds glamorous from the outside but inside it's quite different," Houghton continued. "I transitioned to TV [from writing for theater] and quickly realized how unsustainable it is. It's unsustainable even for successful writers because we aren't all protected or paid fairly. This is not a stable career.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"Studios are obsessed with making writers work in a kind of gig economy."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Remember that writers and actors aren't being paid for the duration of the strike, while entertainment executives continue to enjoy their nine-figure salaries.

"It's not even that shows are bringing in less money but that the money is going elsewhere," Guerra said.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

What happens in Hollywood, one of the few cities in America where the labor force is heavily unionized, will have far-reaching implications not just for writers of all stripes but American laborers in general. A paltry six percent of America's workforce is unionized, according to the White House — if this can happen to collectivist Hollywood writers, it can happen anywhere.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Organized workers, like these writers and America's railroad operators, are one of the last major bulwarks in between the working class and corporate greed.

All writers and performers could theoretically use the any gains WGA and SAG members make in corporate negotiations as leverage for improving their own working conditions — for the good of us all, these professionals deserve to have their demands met.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Houghton clarified that non-WGA and SAG members are welcome to join the picket lines. "Even just amplifying the message on social media helps," she said.

"Right now, going to the picket line is my job. Fighting for equity is my job," Guerra said. "Right now, we can't do what we love because we're fighting for something greater than any one of us."

Shop our latest products

Sold out
MarniTribeca Shoulder Bag Yellow
$385.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HighsnobietyMilano Design Week Graphic Hoodie Burgundy
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Martine RoseFootball Shorts Black
$315.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The RIMOWA-Approved Young Designers Shepherding the Future of Design
  • Xavi Simons Is the Netherlands’ Next Great Hope
  • The Last Radical: Walter Van Beirendonck’s Wild Ride Through Fashion’s Future
  • 30 Years of Asking the Most Esteemed Design Fair: Can't Great Design Be for Everyone?
  • Big Black Boots? The Designers Reenergizing Dr. Martens Have Other Plans (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now